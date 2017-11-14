Guide to Gwinnett: Shopping
"Shopping is my cardio."
-Carrie Bradshaw
Admit it. We all love shopping on some level. Whether you're a true shopaholic or just love the satisfaction of finding a great value, retail activity is a part of everyone's life. (Thank goodness!)
Universe+Soul Couture
678-541-5881
universesoulcouture.com
I need that!
From innovative local boutiques to our favorite national stores, Gwinnett is a shopper's dream.
What drives your fashion choice? Price? The latest trends? Maybe like the late Gilda Radner, your fashion sense is driven by "what doesn't itch." With each changing season, new styles force us into our cars to drive to any of hundreds of Gwinnett County shops looking for the clothes that make us au courant.
But what if the fashions were driven to you? That was how Universe Soul Couture in Suwanee got its start. Now doing business in a brick and mortar storefront on Buford Highway within walking distance of Suwanee Town Center, Kaiya Smith's shop started as a literal going concern--as in going from one Gwinnett County festival to another in what Kaiya calls their mobile boutique. It's a school bus-sized vehicle equipped with clothing racks, a wood floor, dressing room, and of course, a cash register.
The mobile boutique hit the ground running as the brainchild of the 20 year-old Gwinnett Tech marketing major and her mother, Lena.
"People asked us if we had a location or more clothes and we're like, 'This is all we have,'" said Kaiya.
Before long, the burgeoning inventory and customer curiosity led to a permanent location. The boutique on wheels is still rolling but has been passed up by the Suwanee location and a second store in Dawsonville. But whether on the road or standing still, the aim of Universe Soul Couture is the same. With something for everyone from dresses to coats to accessories, their purpose is straightforward and ambitious: "Bringing the universe together, one soul at a time."
"I want everything in here to be universal. That comes with age or ethnic background. I didn't want a specific target market. I want a range and it's been like that," said Kaiya. "Everyone comes in here and they can find at least one thing they want."
Kaiya Smith and her mom believe a boutique can be high-end and reasonably priced at the same time. So Universe Soul Couture is driven to be that fancy shop with the wide variety and fashion sense that also puts the brakes on high prices.
Antique Stores
Ally's Attic
770-985-1911
Antiques In Old Town
770-279-1300
Curious Possessions
678-691-0681
Five Forks Antique Mall
770-717-7236
Unique Treasures Flea Market
678-344-4858
Bookstores
Barnes And Noble - Webb Ginn
770-979-0138
Books For Less
770-945-9288
Books-A-Million
678-847-5115
Deeper ShoppingChristian Books & Bibles
888-433-3788
Galactic Quest
770-339-3001
Lifeway Christian Bookstore
770-831-7707
Boutiques
Duck Duck Goose
770-904-4332
Fab'rik Suwanee
678-765-6235
Lizard Thicket
770-729-7977
Mint Juleps
770-932-2030
Naked South Boutique
770-835-4999
Necessities By Sherrie
770-736-7113
Universe Soul Couture
678-541-5881
Clothing & Shoe Stores
Classic City Running
770-945-6815
Kid To Kid
678-541-0222
Macy's
678-546-4300
Mcmahan's Clothing
770-904-5015
Nordstrom Rack
678-482-0123
Target
800-440-0680
Electronics Store
Dynemac
470-545-6907
Florists
Abby's Floral Designs
770-614-1347
Bloom With Jenna
770-972-3030
Brides And Blooms
678-936-9374
Country Garden Florist
770-923-0590
Flowerama
678-205-2977
Lovin Florist
770-963-2182
Jewelry Stores
A&J Jewelers
678-344-1022
Benton's Fine Jewelry & Repair
770-910-7160
Grayson Jewelers
770-559-1698
Guven Fine Jewelry Inc.
678-546-9099
Island Breeze Jewelry
770-807-0424
More Than Diamonds
678-407-6828
Shane Co.
770-623-3660
Tara Fine Jewlery
770-932-0119
The Bench Jewelers
678-878-4055
Van Adams Jewelers
770-982-2950
Pawn Shops
Buford Pawn
770-831-6933
Dynasty Jewelry And Loan Pawn Shop
770-300-0099
Gwinnett Place Pawn
770-623-4002
Shopping Malls
Gwinnett Place Mall
770-813-6840
Mall Of Georgia
678-482-8788
Snellville Pavilion
770-972-0291
Sugarloaf Mills
678-847-5000
The Forum On Peachtree Parkway
770-368-8811
The Shoppes At Webb Gin
770-978-5692
Specialty Retailers
Batteries Plus Bulbs
(Specialty Batteries)
770-338-1485
Beef Jerky Outlet
(Specialty Foods)
678-765-8180
Big Frog Custom Tee Shirts
(Custom Clothing)
770-736-3300
Black Mermaid's Bath & Body
(Bath Products)
404-907-3858
Dollar Bonanza Llc
(Discount Store)
770-851-1814
Galactic Quest
(Comics)
770-339-3001
Georgia Hearing Aid Outlet
(Hearing Evaluations & Aids)
678-541-5605
Georgia Vacuum & Sewing
(Vacuum Sales & Service)
770-963-1910
Horse Country
(Equestrian Apparel)
770-932-1929
Music Go Round
(Music Store)
770-931-9190
Northside Garden Center <br>
(Garden And Feed Store)
770-932-1244
On Deck Sports Cards And Collectibles
(Sports Memorabilia)
770-985-1557
On Point Custom Embroidery & Gifts
770-513-0375
Pianoworks Inc.
(Musical Instruments)
770-623-0683
Sugar Hill Nut Company (Specialty Foods)
404-803-5051
Superior Play Systems
(Play Equipment)
678-380-5551
The Olive Basket - Braselton
(Olive Oil & Vinegar)
706-521-9579
Total Power Products
(Lawn Mower Sales & Service)
770-925-8807
Video Game Trader Llc
(Video Gaming)
770-271-0112