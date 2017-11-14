Guide to Gwinnett: Shopping

MORE
Last modified: November 14, 2017
"Shopping is my cardio."
-Carrie Bradshaw

Admit it. We all love shopping on some level. Whether you're a true shopaholic or just love the satisfaction of finding a great value, retail activity is a part of everyone's life. (Thank goodness!)

Universe+Soul Couture
678-541-5881
universesoulcouture.com

I need that!

From innovative local boutiques to our favorite national stores, Gwinnett is a shopper's dream.

What drives your fashion choice? Price? The latest trends? Maybe like the late Gilda Radner, your fashion sense is driven by "what doesn't itch." With each changing season, new styles force us into our cars to drive to any of hundreds of Gwinnett County shops looking for the clothes that make us au courant.

But what if the fashions were driven to you? That was how Universe Soul Couture in Suwanee got its start. Now doing business in a brick and mortar storefront on Buford Highway within walking distance of Suwanee Town Center, Kaiya Smith's shop started as a literal going concern--as in going from one Gwinnett County festival to another in what Kaiya calls their mobile boutique. It's a school bus-sized vehicle equipped with clothing racks, a wood floor, dressing room, and of course, a cash register.

The mobile boutique hit the ground running as the brainchild of the 20 year-old Gwinnett Tech marketing major and her mother, Lena.

"People asked us if we had a location or more clothes and we're like, 'This is all we have,'" said Kaiya.

Before long, the burgeoning inventory and customer curiosity led to a permanent location. The boutique on wheels is still rolling but has been passed up by the Suwanee location and a second store in Dawsonville. But whether on the road or standing still, the aim of Universe Soul Couture is the same. With something for everyone from dresses to coats to accessories, their purpose is straightforward and ambitious: "Bringing the universe together, one soul at a time."

"I want everything in here to be universal. That comes with age or ethnic background. I didn't want a specific target market. I want a range and it's been like that," said Kaiya. "Everyone comes in here and they can find at least one thing they want."

Kaiya Smith and her mom believe a boutique can be high-end and reasonably priced at the same time. So Universe Soul Couture is driven to be that fancy shop with the wide variety and fashion sense that also puts the brakes on high prices.

Antique Stores

Ally's Attic
770-985-1911

Antiques In Old Town
770-279-1300

Curious Possessions
678-691-0681

Five Forks Antique Mall
770-717-7236

Unique Treasures Flea Market
678-344-4858

Bookstores

Barnes And Noble - Webb Ginn
770-979-0138

Books For Less
770-945-9288

Books-A-Million
678-847-5115

Deeper ShoppingChristian Books & Bibles
888-433-3788

Galactic Quest
770-339-3001

Lifeway Christian Bookstore
770-831-7707

Boutiques

Duck Duck Goose
770-904-4332

Fab'rik Suwanee
678-765-6235

Lizard Thicket
770-729-7977

Mint Juleps
770-932-2030

Naked South Boutique
770-835-4999

Necessities By Sherrie
770-736-7113

Universe Soul Couture
678-541-5881

Clothing & Shoe Stores

Classic City Running
770-945-6815

Kid To Kid
678-541-0222

Macy's
678-546-4300

Mcmahan's Clothing
770-904-5015

Nordstrom Rack
678-482-0123

Target
800-440-0680

Electronics Store

Dynemac
470-545-6907

Florists

Abby's Floral Designs
770-614-1347

Bloom With Jenna
770-972-3030

Brides And Blooms
678-936-9374

Country Garden Florist
770-923-0590

Flowerama
678-205-2977

Lovin Florist
770-963-2182

Jewelry Stores

A&J Jewelers
678-344-1022

Benton's Fine Jewelry & Repair
770-910-7160

Grayson Jewelers
770-559-1698

Guven Fine Jewelry Inc.
678-546-9099

Island Breeze Jewelry
770-807-0424

More Than Diamonds
678-407-6828

Shane Co.
770-623-3660

Tara Fine Jewlery
770-932-0119

The Bench Jewelers
678-878-4055

Van Adams Jewelers
770-982-2950

Pawn Shops

Buford Pawn
770-831-6933

Dynasty Jewelry And Loan Pawn Shop
770-300-0099

Gwinnett Place Pawn
770-623-4002

Shopping Malls

Gwinnett Place Mall
770-813-6840

Mall Of Georgia
678-482-8788

Snellville Pavilion
770-972-0291

Sugarloaf Mills
678-847-5000

The Forum On Peachtree Parkway
770-368-8811

The Shoppes At Webb Gin
770-978-5692

Specialty Retailers

Batteries Plus Bulbs
(Specialty Batteries)
770-338-1485

Beef Jerky Outlet
(Specialty Foods)
678-765-8180

Big Frog Custom Tee Shirts
(Custom Clothing)
770-736-3300

Black Mermaid's Bath & Body
(Bath Products)
404-907-3858

Dollar Bonanza Llc
(Discount Store)
770-851-1814

Galactic Quest
(Comics)
770-339-3001

Georgia Hearing Aid Outlet
(Hearing Evaluations & Aids)
678-541-5605

Georgia Vacuum & Sewing
(Vacuum Sales & Service)
770-963-1910

Horse Country
(Equestrian Apparel)
770-932-1929

Music Go Round
(Music Store)
770-931-9190

Northside Garden Center <br>
(Garden And Feed Store)
770-932-1244

On Deck Sports Cards And Collectibles
(Sports Memorabilia)
770-985-1557

On Point Custom Embroidery & Gifts
770-513-0375

Pianoworks Inc.
(Musical Instruments)
770-623-0683

Sugar Hill Nut Company (Specialty Foods)
404-803-5051

Superior Play Systems
(Play Equipment)
678-380-5551

The Olive Basket - Braselton
(Olive Oil & Vinegar)
706-521-9579

Total Power Products
(Lawn Mower Sales & Service)
770-925-8807

Video Game Trader Llc
(Video Gaming)
770-271-0112

