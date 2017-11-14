Guide to Gwinnett: Shopping

"Shopping is my cardio." -Carrie Bradshaw Admit it. We all love shopping on some level. Whether you're a true shopaholic or just love the...

Admit it. We all love shopping on some level. Whether you're a true shopaholic or just love the satisfaction of finding a great value, retail activity is a part of everyone's life. (Thank goodness!)

I need that!

From innovative local boutiques to our favorite national stores, Gwinnett is a shopper's dream.

What drives your fashion choice? Price? The latest trends? Maybe like the late Gilda Radner, your fashion sense is driven by "what doesn't itch." With each changing season, new styles force us into our cars to drive to any of hundreds of Gwinnett County shops looking for the clothes that make us au courant.

But what if the fashions were driven to you? That was how Universe Soul Couture in Suwanee got its start. Now doing business in a brick and mortar storefront on Buford Highway within walking distance of Suwanee Town Center, Kaiya Smith's shop started as a literal going concern--as in going from one Gwinnett County festival to another in what Kaiya calls their mobile boutique. It's a school bus-sized vehicle equipped with clothing racks, a wood floor, dressing room, and of course, a cash register.

The mobile boutique hit the ground running as the brainchild of the 20 year-old Gwinnett Tech marketing major and her mother, Lena.

"People asked us if we had a location or more clothes and we're like, 'This is all we have,'" said Kaiya.

Before long, the burgeoning inventory and customer curiosity led to a permanent location. The boutique on wheels is still rolling but has been passed up by the Suwanee location and a second store in Dawsonville. But whether on the road or standing still, the aim of Universe Soul Couture is the same. With something for everyone from dresses to coats to accessories, their purpose is straightforward and ambitious: "Bringing the universe together, one soul at a time."

"I want everything in here to be universal. That comes with age or ethnic background. I didn't want a specific target market. I want a range and it's been like that," said Kaiya. "Everyone comes in here and they can find at least one thing they want."

Kaiya Smith and her mom believe a boutique can be high-end and reasonably priced at the same time. So Universe Soul Couture is driven to be that fancy shop with the wide variety and fashion sense that also puts the brakes on high prices.

