Guide to Gwinnett: Weddings & Events

Make It Special

Last modified: November 14, 2017
All event planning starts with picking out a venue. Whether it's a 50th anniversary celebration or a key corporate event, everything has to run...

All event planning starts with picking out a venue. Whether it's a 50th anniversary celebration or a key corporate event, everything has to run smoothly and according to plan. Gwinnett has no shortage of different venues and vendors to help make your event special!

In the photo:Ashton Gardens, Sugar Hill;photo by Sophia Charles

Bridal & Formal Wear Shops

David's Bridal
770-418-1030

Formally Yours
770-923-5800

RSVP Prom and Pageant
770-995-4422

About Formals Bridal & Prom
678-580-2758

Affordable Bridal
770-932-9772

Charme Bridal and Prom
678-546-7880

Girli Girl Prom and Pagent
770-831-8795

Event Planners & Caterers

Georgia TLC Events
404-556-6631

Porche Weddings & Special Events
404-482-2826

Tops Catering and Events
770-559-5037

A Divine Event
770-587-9117

J & J Culinary Sensations
770-231-8329

The Bleu House Cafe
770-209-0016

Meeting & Event Facilities

Buford Community Center, Town Park & Theatre
770-945-6762

Gwinnett Environmental & Heritage Center
770-904-3500

Lake Lanier Islands-Legacy Lodge & Conference Center
770-945-8787

Payne-Corley House
770-476-5366

The Busbee Center at Gwinnett Technical College
678-226-6462

TPC Sugarloaf
770-418-1113

1818 Club
770-232-1818

Atlanta Marriott Evergreen Conference Center
770-879-9900

Braselton Stover House
706-654-5405

Events by Aqua Terra
770-271-3000

Party Rental Companies

All Event Rentals
770-476-1659

Game Truck
770-755-5100

McEachin Boys Moonwalk Rentals
770-277-5366

Shock and Awe Productions
678-549-1591

The BASH! Party Rentals and Sales
404-437-6136

Wedding Venues

550 Trackside
770-236-8003

Carl House
770-586-0095

Gwinnett Historic
Courthouse
770-822-5450

The Yancey House
770-277-4844

Bona Allen Mansion
770-271-7637

Chateau Elan
678-425-0900

Simple Gatherings at Four Oaks Manor
770-614-7328

Vecoma at The Yellow River
770-972-6540

Vines Mansion
770-554-2284

Near me
40