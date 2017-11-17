Eastside Medical Center Donates Hospital Beds to Gwinnett Tech's Respiratory Care Program

Eastside Medical Center has gifted five hospital beds to Gwinnett Technical College's Respiratory Care program. The hospital beds will be used for clinical-based scenario...

Eastside Medical Center has gifted five hospital beds to Gwinnett Technical College's Respiratory Care program. The hospital beds will be used for clinical-based scenario training for Respiratory Care students. Students will learn to perform different modalities that include cardiopulmonary resuscitation, oxygen therapy, breathing treatments, humidity-aerosol therapy, arterial blood gas testing and mechanical ventilation. The beds are being used in the Respiratory Care lab that simulates an intensive care unit which helps students develop the mind-set of care delivery in an inpatient setting.

"We are thrilled to be the recipient of the hospital beds from Eastside Medical Center. They are essential in helping respiratory care students practice how to efficiently, safely and comfortably administer diagnostic and treatment procedures for patients of all ages," stated Dean of Health Sciences, Phil Klein.

Education is essential to providing quality patient and family care. According to Trent Lind, chief executive officer, Eastside Medical Center, "We understand the importance of students using industry-related equipment for hands-on training. It is critical that students utilize equipment they will use at Eastside, and in their clinical training and future employment."

Gwinnett Tech has a long-standing partnership with Eastside Medical Center, including hosting clinical rotations for nursing, surgical technology, cardiovascular technology, emergency medical services as well as respiratory care. In addition, medical assisting students are partnered with Eastside Physician offices.

Gwinnett Tech's inclusion of respiratory care in the College's health sciences offerings compliment the College's commitment to training students for high demand jobs. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) predicts a 12% job growth for respiratory care therapists from 2014 - 2024. Gwinnett Tech's Respiratory Care program has a 100% pass rate on the Therapist Multiple Choice and the Clinical Simulations examinations offered by the National Board for Respiratory Care. After completion of both examinations, the therapist is credentialed as a registered respiratory therapist. Graduates of Gwinnett Tech's Respiratory Care program enjoy careers in hospitals, outpatient clinics and within physician groups.

To learn more about Gwinnett Tech's Respiratory Care program please visit: Respiratory Care.

