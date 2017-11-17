GA-PCOM Plans December Information Session and January Open House

MORE
Last modified: November 17, 2017
Prospective students are invited to attend an Information Session at Georgia Campus - Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (GA-PCOM) on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 from 3 - 4 p.m. Admissions representatives will be available to discuss the college's masters' and doctoral degree programs.

The programs include the doctor of osteopathic medicine, the doctor of pharmacy, and graduate programs in biomedical sciences and physician assistant studies. In addition, information will be available on the developing doctorate program in physical therapy.

On Friday, January 26, 2018, the campus will hold an open house from 5:30 - 8 p.m. where faculty members will join Admissions representatives to give an in depth view of the programs. In addition, tours of campus will be available.

For more information and to register, prospective students are invited to visit www.pcom.edu or call 678.225.7500.

