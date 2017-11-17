Veterans' Kids Gifted Free Orthodontic Care

Continuing their commitment to excellence in high-quality patient centered care and service to the community, Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO) has proudly partnered with...

Continuing their commitment to excellence in high-quality patient centered care and service to the community, Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO) has proudly partnered with the Georgia Dental Foundation to provide complimentary orthodontic care to children of Purple Heart recipients through the Purple Heart Smiles program. The Purple Heart Smiles program serves and empowers children of veterans who were wounded, injured, or killed during their service by providing the opportunity to receive complimentary, high quality orthodontic treatment. The program is ongoing and does not have a cutoff-date or maximum number of patients.

The Purple Heart is a military decoration awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces who are killed or wounded in action. Georgia, which became a Purple Heart state in 2014 and has 10 Military Order of the Purple Heart chapters, is home to more than 5,000 veterans and active duty military personnel who have received the Purple Heart.

"We are grateful every day for the men and women who serve our country in the armed forces," said GSO Program Director Dr. Ricky Harrell. "It is a privilege and an honor to be able to give back to Purple Heart veterans by providing their children with a beautiful, confidence-boosting smile."

Dr. Harrell, as well as several other GSO faculty are veterans, and they are proud to be involved with the Purple Heart Smiles program.

To qualify for the Purple Heart Smiles campaign, the child must be a resident of Georgia, age 16 or younger, and the son/daughter of a Purple Heart Recipient or have a Purple Heart Recipient serving as their legal guardian. Documentation needed for verification includes a DD Form 214, Purple Heart Certificate and proof of being either the parent or legal guardian of the child.

Qualified recipients are guaranteed a complimentary initial orthodontic evaluation with one of GSO's expert doctors, and they will also receive free braces and continued orthodontic care for the duration of their treatment. Dental care or surgery needed before or during the treatment will not be covered. Any qualified dental insurance will be applied to the cost of care.

To apply online, visit www.bracestoday.com/purple-heart-smiles.

With state-of-the art facilities in Atlanta and Duluth, GA., GSO is committed to providing patients with the highest quality treatment with advanced technology and expert doctors. Hours are Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.bracestoday.com.

