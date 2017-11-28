Everyone Remembers a Good Teacher

Ms. Bross, a teacher at Parsons Elementary School has been teaching for the past 16 years. She was born and raised in Gwinnett and...

Ms. Bross, a teacher at Parsons Elementary School has been teaching for the past 16 years. She was born and raised in Gwinnett and has never moved away. She went to West Georgia University for her Undergrad and then went to Piedmont College for her Gifted Endorsement. She is also currently working on getting her ESOL endorsement. In her free time, one can find Ms. Bross at her lake house or reading in a cozy corner.

If she could say anything about the best moment she has had as a teacher, Ms. Bross would say that it would have to be "having former students visit her." This really lights the path on how much she has impacted her students and shows their progress from 5th grade to wherever they are in life right now. If she could describe being a teacher in one word she would describe it as being fulfilling. She says this as she is a true believer that a difference can be made in every child's life. As cliche as this might seem, I hope all teachers feel this way about their students.

All Ms. Bross ever wanted to do in her life was to become a teacher. For as long as she could remember, that is all she had ever wanted to be. Her old teacher back in school helped push her dream of becoming a teacher as she was the most memorable one because she was insanely funny. One thing Ms. Bross absolutely loves about teaching is seeing the light bulb click for some students. Nothing is greater than seeing students realize their potential and inspiring them to grow beyond their comfort zone.

"Collaborative, that's how I would define my teaching style"- Ms. Bross has clear expectations for each group that she has. However, sometimes these expectations are vulnerable to some changes depending on the type of group she gets. If anything, teachers must always be flexible about everything. Teaching honestly depends on the type of students in a class every year and how they react to different lessons and activities.

This is one of her favorite quotes -"It's a journey. No one is ahead of you or behind you. You are not more advanced or less enlightened. You are exactly where you need to be. It's not a contest. It's life. We are ALL teachers and we are ALL students."

