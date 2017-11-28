MORE

"This Job Requires Multitasking and Good Social Skills!"

Zarah Punjwani, Gwinnett Magazine Intern
Last modified: November 28, 2017
Parsons Gifts & Cards is a gift shop and ladies boutique located at 1500 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Suwanee. They sell quality items like...

Parsons Gifts & Cards is a gift shop and ladies boutique located at 1500 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Suwanee. They sell quality items like jewelry and handbags from Pandora, Brighton, and Vera Bradley. Starting off as a general store in 1925, this corporation turned into a department store in the 80's and became a gift boutique shortly after. It is the oldest business in Suwanee and was created back in 1925 due to a lack of general stores in the community.

The same woman has operated Parsons Gifts & Cards for the past 36 years. Patsy Odum, the current owner of the business, married into the family business after obtaining a degree at Valdosta State University. Her husband's family asked her to step in and help out, and after a few years she was handed the keys to the business. She learned the skills needed for the job through working, and states the skills needed to own and operate Parsons Gift & Cards are "multitasking, marketing, and social skills". After 36 years of running this business, she states that she has learned that many factors affect the business like the economy, gas prices, elections, and the housing market.

The culture for the staff at Parsons Gifts & Cards is small and closely knit, as the workers collaborate on jobs and tasks based on their individual skills. Odum states that her favorite job at Parsons Gifts & Cards is helping the customers find things, especially young children and men looking for gifts for their wives. Her best moment at Parsons Gifts & Cards was her best sales day last year. It was an unexpected 25% increase in sales and the whole staff was so excited to have such a rush in the store.

#LoveGwinnett
Our Love Gwinnett values are simple. Be Positive. Buy Local. Help Others. Click here to learn more about this initiative.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Let's Go Eat at La Michoacana Loca

Dancing Into the Hearts of our Community

Italian Pie: Love at First Bite

In the Neighborhood: Jaquez Dominican Hair Salon

About Love Gwinnett
We're on a mission to light the fires of goodwill, kindness and appreciation for each other and the organizations in our community. Click here to learn more about the goals and history of this program.
Recent Comments

"This Job Requires Multitasking and Good Social Skills!"

Business Nov 28, 2017 0

Dana Holmes Loves the

Dana Holmes Loves the "Aha" Moments

Education Nov 28, 2017 0

Everyone Remembers a Good Teacher

Everyone Remembers a Good Teacher

Education Nov 28, 2017 0

Mrs. Duliman Aims to Help All Students

Mrs. Duliman Aims to Help All Students

Education Nov 28, 2017 0

Infusing Learning with Fun

Infusing Learning with Fun

Education Nov 28, 2017 0

A Delicious Blessing

A Delicious Blessing

Food Nov 28, 2017 0

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Health Apr 25, 2016 4

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

Education Jul 19, 2016 2

Near me
40