MORE
El Imperial: Always Natural, Non-Processed Ingredients! El Imperial: Always Natural, Non-Processed Ingredients!

El Imperial: Always Natural, Non-Processed Ingredients!

Alba Villarreal, Gwinnett Magazine Intern
Last modified: November 30, 2017
When Norma Arevalo and her family came to the United States, they dreamed of some day starting their own business. From New York, they... El Imperial: Always Natural, Non-Processed Ingredients!

When Norma Arevalo and her family came to the United States, they dreamed of some day starting their own business. From New York, they moved down to Georgia in January of 2017 and within 8 months, Norma and her son were able to open up their own restaurant, El Imperial. Located on 2585 Highpoint Rd, Snellville, El Imperial focuses on classic Latin American foods such as tamales, enchiladas, and pupusas, all while only using natural, non-processed ingredients.

But it wasn't easy getting to where they are now. Describing it as a "frustrating dream," Norma expressed how difficult it was starting a business in a foreign country. "We didn't know where to start and when we did, we had to make so many changes. We were spending money we didn't have and it still didn't seem to be good enough. I was ready to give up." In addition to this, there was an inevitable obstacle that instead of discouraging her, it motivated her to keep going: discrimination. "Not being able to speak both languages perfectly made it especially hard. Some customers would just look at us and think they could treat us however they wanted to because they were buying our food. People like that are the reason why I didn't give up."

Her perseverance created a place in the community that enables people to work in a family-like setting and enjoy authentic food. "The best part is getting a chance to meet and get to know new people in the community. When they come back to tell me that they love my food, it reassures me that opening this place was worth it."

#LoveGwinnett
Our Love Gwinnett values are simple. Be Positive. Buy Local. Help Others. Click here to learn more about this initiative.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

A Sweet Delight: Daddy O'Brien's Irish Ice Cream Pub

These Cupcakes Are for Everyone, Not Just Divas

"This Job Requires Multitasking and Good Social Skills!"

Let's Go Eat at La Michoacana Loca

About Love Gwinnett
We're on a mission to light the fires of goodwill, kindness and appreciation for each other and the organizations in our community. Click here to learn more about the goals and history of this program.
Recent Comments

"I Do What I Do and I Love It"

Education Nov 30, 2017 0

El Imperial: Always Natural, Non-Processed Ingredients!

El Imperial: Always Natural, Non-Processed Ingredients!

Business Nov 30, 2017 0

She Has Been There for 21 First Days!

She Has Been There for 21 First Days!

Education Nov 30, 2017 0

A Sweet Delight: Daddy O'Brien's Irish Ice Cream Pub

A Sweet Delight: Daddy O'Brien's Irish Ice Cream Pub

Business Nov 30, 2017 0

These Cupcakes Are for Everyone, Not Just Divas

These Cupcakes Are for Everyone, Not Just Divas

Business Nov 30, 2017 0

Kelly Jacobs is Creating an Encouraging Environment for Fifth Graders

Kelly Jacobs is Creating an Encouraging Environment for Fifth Graders

Education Nov 30, 2017 0

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Health Apr 25, 2016 4

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

Education Jul 19, 2016 2

Near me
40