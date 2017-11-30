Kelly Jacobs is Creating an Encouraging Environment for Fifth Graders

Born January 17, 1981 in Decatur, Georgia, Kelly Jacobs attended school in Gwinnett County from elementary school to high school. She received her Bachelors...

Born January 17, 1981 in Decatur, Georgia, Kelly Jacobs attended school in Gwinnett County from elementary school to high school. She received her Bachelors of Business from Georgia Southern University, her Master of Arts in Teaching from Mercer University, and her Reading Specialist of Education degree from Georgia Southern University. Mrs. Jacobs currently teaches 5th grade at Berkeley Lake Elementary School in Duluth, GA.

Mrs. Jacobs aspired to do something that would help others while allowing her to use her creativity and challenge herself. Teaching elementary school gives her the opportunity to make a positive difference in young students lives. One of her favorite things about teaching at Berkeley Lake Elementary School is being able to build relationships with students, parents, and the dedicated staff at Berkeley Lake. Because Mrs. Jacobs is able to connect with kids right before middle school, she has the chance to reconnect with them years later and watch them grow into young adults. "It is also very rewarding to hear from my previous students about their accomplishments in academics, athletics, or the community."

Fifth grade is one of the most important years in a student's life. They are preparing for the scary world that is middle school. However, Mrs. Jacobs' compassion and positive attitude help prepare the students academically, socially, and emotionally so that they can enter middle school with the right mindset. "I strive to imbue in my students positive character traits that they can carry with them beyond the classroom, including having respect and compassion for others and accepting responsibility for themselves and their actions." Years later, her students still hold the time they spent in Mrs. Jacobs' 5th grade class in high regard.

