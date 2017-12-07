Spalding County, which describes itself as a "small town charm," stuns with its natural beauty - as reflected through its beautiful lakes and parks...

Spalding County, which describes itself as a "small town charm," stuns with its natural beauty - as reflected through its beautiful lakes and parks - and a tight-knit, local culture, which prides itself on its historical landmarks and schools, Griffin Campus and the Southern Crescent Technical College. Spalding County's historical points of interest, especially, show a beautiful side to southern history, with one of its most notable exhibits being the Spalding County Courthouse, built in 1859, which is one of Georgia's few remaining antebellum courthouses, and houses the University of Georgia Extension Service offices. Other noteworthy exhibits include the home of John Henry "Doc" Holliday - one of Spalding County's most famous residents who was known for being involved in a gun fight that lasted seconds at the O.K. Corral - as well as the Bailey-Tebault House, the Oak Hill Cemetery, and Griffin's Memorial Park.

As well as heralding its historical significance, Spalding County places a great emphasis on its local businesses and had its very first "Small Business Saturday" on November 25 of this year to support local consumer spending. Spalding County even offers a Shop Small Passport, which is given to residents who shop at local businesses often in exchange for gifts. In total, Spalding boasts 5,364 businesses as of 2013, and its largest employer is Caterpillar Inc., a company involved in diesel and gas generator sets, a key industry of the county. Other important industries include home nursing, school supplies, textile products, packaging film, insulated van bodies, dry freight and A-frame trailers, pre-cured tread rubber, precision rubber products, plastic bags, unsupported plastic film and sheets, and small engines. The current Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce is Max Gallman, who is also notably the first African American person to hold this title in Spalding and is often seen donating to local organizations.

Spalding, above all, remains a steadfast testament of Georgia's southern culture. Spalding's emphasis on local spending is admirable, even as the world modernizes at an almost unmeasurable speed. Spalding reminds anyone who visits to slow down and begin to appreciate the world around them, whether it's going to Spalding Lake for an afternoon or viewing the awe-inspiring Bailey-Tebault House.

