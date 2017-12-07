Bulloch County - The Best is Yet to Come!

When I was assigned this county, honestly, at first I couldn't even pronounce it the correct way. I never realized that Georgia has over...

When I was assigned this county, honestly, at first I couldn't even pronounce it the correct way. I never realized that Georgia has over 100 counties. Bulloch County is known for its "cultural amenities, economic and educational opportunities and southern charm". Looking more in depth, there are a lot of popular places that you are able to visit.

Students are able to visit Georgia Southern as a possible option for college. Other places include Georgia Southern Botanical Gardens and a facility called "The Jumping Place". "The Jumping Place" is a facility where you have the opportunity to go skydiving. As of right now, Bulloch County has five thousand- two hundred and sixty four businesses, with twenty-six percent of the county working for the government. Private employers that are in Bulloch County include Georgia Southern University, Walmart, and East Georgia Regional Medical Center. One of its key industries is manufacturing, it is described as "on the move".

Some of the major manufacturing products are transportation equipment, tractor engines, textiles, and food products. Formerly known as "Board of Trade", Statesboro's Chamber of Commerce was established in 1925. The first president to run the Chamber of Commerce was Walter McDougald. The Chamber's office has been placed in many different locations, but eventually settled in the former residence of Harry W. Smith's family at 102 South Main. Overall, Bulloch County has progressed beautifully since it was started and I bet the best is yet to come!

