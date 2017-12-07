Right off of Interstate Hwy. 85 in Northeast Georgia, you will find the scenic beauty that is Toccoa-Stephens county. This Georgia County was first...

Being located right in the Blue Ridge Mountains region, the county is known for such areas as Currahee Mt, which is the last mountain in the Blue Ridge mountain chain. On the National Register of Historic places, the county's original courthouse still stands; although in 2008, the building was restored. Natural beauties like Toccoa Falls, Lake Hartwell, and the Chattahoochee National Park are sights to see. With activities that range from walking trails to water-skiing, Stephens County offers the best for any nature lover.

Historic sites like the Traveler's Rest, which was built in 1825, still stand today. Annual events like, "A Taste of Toccoa", the Ida Cox Music Festival , and The Toccoa Harvest Festival are also attractions for others to enjoy. The county is home to two higher learning institutes, Toccoa Falls College and the Currahee Campus of North Georgia Technical College (The oldest technical college in Georgia!). Since being home to a technical college, it's understandable that Stephens has a 100 year manufacturing history.

Recently, Toccoa-Stephens county has implemented a new, four lane highway. Julie Paysen is Stephens' Chamber of Commerce President. According to the 2015 census, Stephens is home to more than 519 businesses.

From historic sights to scenic beauty, Toccoa which in Cherokee is translated to "Beautiful", this county has it all. Bring the family and visit historic Downtown Toccoa, maybe visit the famous Toccoa Falls.

"Stephens County is the perfect destination for relaxation, exploration, and adventure" - Chamberof Commerce. Welcome to Stephens county.

Image courtesy of J J Anthony; Toccoa Falls College

