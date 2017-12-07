Small Town Charm Meets Southern Hospitality

Located near the center region of Georgia, Crisp County is a county with a variety of small communities in what can best be described...

Located near the center region of Georgia, Crisp County is a county with a variety of small communities in what can best be described as a mix between small town charm and southern hospitality.

It was established in 1905 and named after Charles Frederick Crisp, the 33rd Speaker of the House of Representatives. Once it was founded and people began to settle, it became a hub for travelers and soon, it was home to the first county-owned hydroelectric system, the Crisp County Hydroelectric System.

Today, it is home to approximately 23,000 people and over 2,000 businesses. Several community efforts help contribute to its southern beauty, such as Keep Crisp Beautiful and Hands on Crisp. But these community efforts dont stop at keeping the county a beautiful, welcoming place, as they strive in their efforts to improve their educational system.

Crisp County Public Schools consists of one main primary, elementary, middle, and high school. With their motto being Learning Today, Leading Tomorrow, they have many programs to ensure the success of their enrolled students. One such program is the Georgia 4-H program, whose main goals are to acquire knowledge, develop life skills, and form attitudes that will enable [students] to become self-directing, productive and contributing members of society. The 4-H program is a part of the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Cooperative Extension System. In addition to the 4-H program, they provide agricultural research and resources as well as child care trainings and lunch for everyone in the community.

Residents of Crisp County are able to enjoy common recreational activities along Lake Blackshear such as golf and non-common activities such as the Summer Watermelon Festival in Cordele. This annual festival brings everyone together to celebrate Cordeles title as the Watermelon Capital of the World.

In addition to this, residents recently enjoyed a Missile Rededication that stands as a landmark for their ever growing, safe, and beautiful community.

