MORE
School Can Get VERY Stressful School Can Get VERY Stressful

School Can Get VERY Stressful

Riya Patel, Gwinnett Magazine Intern
Last modified: December 14, 2017
School continues to bloom into larger and larger competition with each passing day. As this builds up, students become more and more stressed especially... School Can Get VERY Stressful

School continues to bloom into larger and larger competition with each passing day. As this builds up, students become more and more stressed especially towards the end of the semester. Personally speaking, I have seen some of my closest friends have breakdowns- both emotionally and mentally -because of the amount of stress they are under. They stay up the entire night studying a concept for a test the next day or finishing up a project. Not only is this horrible for their health, but the lack of sleep leads them to fall asleep easily during classes throughout the day. This stress has also weaved its way into aspects of my own life as the semester comes to an end. The amount of projects, tests, quizzes, and homework has been piling up and sometimes it seems as if there are not enough hours in the day to finish everything. All around there is panic and pressure, it even goes as far as to cause some students to become physically sick. It seems as if there is no positivity around anywhere as everywhere you turn you are surrounded by workload and tension.

Winter Break is quickly approaching and is all that anyone can talk about. Students are excited to finally get a break from school and have some time for them. However, some teachers have decided to give out lengthy homework assignments for students to complete over the break. This defeats the point of a relaxing break as students now become overwhelmed and cannot enjoy quality time with their friends and family. Winter break is a time for students to kick back and relax without worrying about the difficulty of school on their shoulders.

Some days it's easy to come home and take a nice nap because there is no homework to be done. Other days it seems as if an entire semester's worth of work has been laid upon students. A little bit of stress is a good thing as it can motivate students, but too much stress can often backfire. Time management should be the solution to most of these issues. However, in extreme cases, students should look into dropping a few courses.

#LoveGwinnett
Our Love Gwinnett values are simple. Be Positive. Buy Local. Help Others. Click here to learn more about this initiative.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

The Importance of Free Early Education

What Do Colleges Look At?

Impossible Things

Rock Springs Rockets Take Off for the First Time

About Love Gwinnett
We're on a mission to light the fires of goodwill, kindness and appreciation for each other and the organizations in our community. Click here to learn more about the goals and history of this program.
Recent Comments
The Importance of Free Early Education

The Importance of Free Early Education

Education Dec 14, 2017 0

What Do Colleges Look At?

What Do Colleges Look At?

Education Dec 14, 2017 0

School Can Get VERY Stressful

School Can Get VERY Stressful

Education Dec 14, 2017 0

To Build a Comprehensive Mind

To Build a Comprehensive Mind

Uncategorized Dec 14, 2017 0

Simple Pleasures

Simple Pleasures

Uncategorized Dec 14, 2017 0

Impossible Things

Impossible Things

Education Dec 14, 2017 0

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Health Apr 25, 2016 4

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

Education Jul 19, 2016 2

Near me
40