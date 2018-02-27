Peachtree Ridge Honor Society Hosts Book Drive

At Peachtree Ridge High School, National English Honor Society (NEHS) has a unique tradition: the annual book drive, an initiative started in 2015 by...

At Peachtree Ridge High School, National English Honor Society (NEHS) has a unique tradition: the annual book drive, an initiative started in 2015 by Shreya Pabbaraju. The goal of the book drive is to collect new or gently used books to donate to Better World Books. The books are then sold online to help raise money for non-profit literacy organizations that help support our local libraries, teach children, and build schools.

As a part of NEHS, I am proud to say that in past years, we have donated hundreds of books to Better World Books, which we know will put them to good use. Not only are we giving back to the community, but we are also allowing others to enjoy the literature that we love when we relinquish them. Suddenly, giving up your favorite childhood books doesn't seem like such a sacrifice when you think of another child smiling at the same words that made you smile.

In order to collect the books for donation, NEHS members work together to decorate cardboard boxes. After all, it is a school-wide book drive, and we have to collect the hefty loads of books efficiently! Clubs that are willing to participate in the book drive are provided with a box, as well as language arts teachers who would like to support the cause. Clubs can choose to give their members incentives for turning in books, such as points or service hours.

This year, the book drive will last until the end of February. After all the books have been gathered and counted, we drop them off in the green donation box outside the Duluth Branch Library in Gwinnett County. You can donate your old books (in good condition) here as well! To find your nearest drop-off location or learn more about Better World Books, visit www.betterworldbooks.com/go/donate.

Pictured: Book drive box decorated by Lucy Shuman

