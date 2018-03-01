My Best of Gwinnett? Gwinnett County Public Libraries

Gwinnett Magazine interns share what makes their personal Best of Gwinnett list from Christy Daniel, North Gwinnett High School. I have lived in Gwinnett...

I have lived in Gwinnett County for the past 13 years, where I have made countless memories with the people that I have met in the places that I have visited. However, there is one place in particular that has a greater significance than all of the others, because it has been one of the most important constants in my life.

Since I first lived in Georgia, I have moved twice and attended five different schools. The library has been my second home, a place that I could visit every weekend or summer break without being exhausted by it.

At almost any point in my life, I can trace some of my sweetest moments of peace and contentment to the public library, whether it be from the memories that I have of poring over books for hours or from being a volunteer since middle school.

For me, the library is where I could enjoy reading without a care in the world and where I could learn about the world around me. It is the place that has instilled in me the love for learning that I carry with me everywhere I go.

Additionally, through being a volunteer at the library, I have received a taste for community service, which has motivated me to seek out community service opportunities at my high school and in the Suwanee and Sugar Hill area, as well as at local hospitals. From my grades in school to my participation in extracurricular activities, a large component of my personality and my growth in character and confidence can be directly attributed to the regular visits that I have made in the past 13 years.

This is why I consider Gwinnett County Public Library to be the "Best of Gwinnett," because, without that presence in my life, I would be a different person than who I am today.

