Rockn Ribville Festival: My Favorite Gwinnett Festival

Madina Eshova, Gwinnett Magazine Intern
Last modified: March 1, 2018
Gwinnett Magazine interns share what makes their personal Best of Gwinnett list from Madina Eshova, GSMST.

Growing up in Gwinnett, my parents took me to various festivals and celebrations to get a taste of what the flavor of Gwinnett was.

Of course, I assumed it was metaphorical. Little did I know that Gwinnett does have a flavor-- and that flavor is barbeque! One of my favorite past times was - and still is - the Rock'n Ribville festival held on the Lawrenceville Lawn in September every year.

Started in 2007, the event began as a small BBQ festival and has grown into a large event with over 14,000 people attending every year. This year (2018) will be the fifth year that Gwinnett will be hosting a competition sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and the excitement is already building.

If barbeque isn't your style, don't worry! The event has multiple vendors serving delicious food along with live entertainment right on the Lawrenceville Lawn. Although the entertainment and vendors are yet to be determined, each year they're a hit! Yummy food, cold drinks, lively music, and a hot summer day makes for the best combination. Last year attendee, Gulnora Isakova, stated that attending the festival is one of the best ways to finish off summer and spend time with your family.

If you are looking for a family-friendly event in Gwinnett for you and friends to enjoy, come around to the Rock'n Ribville festival on September 22! You can also help by volunteering, always needed to make the event a success!

For more information, visit the event page at http://www.rocknribville.com/home

