Video: Christian Building Inspectors Wins Best of Gwinnett

Our Best of Gwinnett winners and nominees are chosen by a combination of readers’ votes and editors’ input. The process starts with a nomination on the Best of Gwinnett website and voting remains open for up to 10 months. We receive tens of thousands of votes and the process culminates with the publishing of our annual Best of Gwinnett issue.

Gwinnett Magazine‘s circulation is 30,000 per issue with an estimated readership of 75,000 per issue. Our readers have a great diversity of spirit and experience, which is reflected in the wide breadth of companies nominated for Best of Gwinnett.

Best of Gwinnett is a reader opinion and editors’ selection poll, not a scientific market research study conducted by an independent organization. Reader opinions are vetted thru several ranking sites, Better Business Bureau complaint reports, and voting pattern analysis reports before we approve our Best of Gwinnett and Among the Best winners.

We name winners in almost 20 broad business and community sectors. Within each category, there are from 3 to 10 organizations named as Best or Among the Best, depending on the size of the market sector. Often, votes are distributed across several firms creating a virtual tie among many. With a county covering 437 square miles and a population around 900,000, it’s great to see so many stand-out businesses and organizations.