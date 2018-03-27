Deadline for Spark Prize Submission Extended To March 30, 2018
$25,000 Top Prize for Nonprofit Innovators in Gwinnett County
It's your lucky day!
SPARK Prize™ in Gwinnett submission deadlines have been extended! The new deadline is March 30, 2018. Any size agency is welcome to enter a submission to compete in the SPARK competition.
You only have a few days left as SPARK Prize™ in Gwinnett awards up to $25,000 in grants for projects that best address the child well-being priorities of early learning, children in poverty, food insecurity and homelessness. Learn more!
