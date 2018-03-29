Splash Into Summer

With summer approaching, everyone in Gwinnett County needs an exciting place for family plans. Lake Lanier, spanning a total of three different counties in...

With summer approaching, everyone in Gwinnett County needs an exciting place for family plans. Lake Lanier, spanning a total of three different counties in Georgia, offers a plethora of activities inside the Gwinnett County lines. While the lake offers a wide variety of activities, they all share a single commonality. Spending summer at the lake allows for incredible fun with immediate access to the cool, fresh water, and relief from Georgia summer heat.

The National Corps of Engineers runs an expansive park system, allowing for access to the lake and facilities. Because of maintenance, there is a small, daily entrance fee. However, that can be avoided with the purchase of an annual pass. This goes to pay for the restrooms, campsites and picnic areas inside the parks. Many families take advantage of the picnic areas to grill out, relax and swim from sunrise to sunset.

For a more hands-on experience, families can visit parks along Buford Dam to camp overnight in sites complete with fire pits and grills, similar to those in the picnic areas. During the day, campers can hike, fish, kayak, and paddleboard in the surrounding landscape. There is a large variety of wildlife to observe, including bountiful stores of freshwater fish to be caught.

There are also plenty of parks and recreational areas just across the Gwinnett County border, in Forsyth County. The only free, local, dog-friendly, park run by the National Corps of Engineers, found off Buford Dam Road, is a hot spot for families to walk on trails, dock a boat, and even swim from the shore, all with the companionship of a leashed pet.

Because of the numerous activities and attractions offered by Lake Lanier, every family, no matter how unique, is able to find an enjoyable activity there.

