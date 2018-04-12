Nine World-Class Leaders All In One Day at Gwinnett Arena
Leadercast Live 2018
Register Now to get special savings for Gwinnett Magazine readers by using the cojupon code GWINNETTMAGon the Register page. You will be able to purchase tickets for $149 (plus applicable fees)a savings of $250.
Gwinnett County. May 4, 2018. Nine world-class leaders share their expertise on how to become a better leader. Join us at Leadercast Live 2018 for an extraordinary day of leadership ideas and insights.
Be a leader worth following. Attend the event Forbes has named A Leadership Conference You Dont Want to Miss.
SPEAKERS
Let our world-renowned speakers inspire the leader within you with insights, enthusiasm and real-world advice you cant do without. Who better to learn from than people whove met the same leadership challenges as you, and succeed mightily?
WHY ATTEND?
Attend Leadercast to receive a wide array of valuable benefits, including the opportunity to:
- Get empowered by world-class speakers who show you how to become a more effective leader
- Let each of these speakers provide you with useful takeaways, including digital summaries you can share when you return to the office
- Surround yourself with other leaders who share your passion for learning and leading
- Focus solely on self-improvement by removing yourself from your work environment and immersing yourself in the event
- Spark your creativity and fill yourself with fire-in-the-belly determination to drive your team to new levels of achievement
- See why leading yourself is a vital prerequisite to leading others
Also, lunch is includedperfect for networking with colleagues and the leaders youve just met.
REGISTER NOW
Attend Leadercast Live on May 4th at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, GA.
REGISTER with the coupon codeGWINNETTMAG to get your special savings.
You will also get a wealth of leadership tips and insights before the event.