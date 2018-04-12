Nine World-Class Leaders All In One Day at Gwinnett Arena

Register Now to get special savings for Gwinnett Magazine readers by using the cojupon code GWINNETTMAGon the Register page. You will be able to...

Gwinnett County. May 4, 2018. Nine world-class leaders share their expertise on how to become a better leader. Join us at Leadercast Live 2018 for an extraordinary day of leadership ideas and insights.

Be a leader worth following. Attend the event Forbes has named A Leadership Conference You Dont Want to Miss.

SPEAKERS

Let our world-renowned speakers inspire the leader within you with insights, enthusiasm and real-world advice you cant do without. Who better to learn from than people whove met the same leadership challenges as you, and succeed mightily?

Joe Torre

Learn secrets of success, sacrifice, communication, trust and dealing with adversity from the most respected manager in baseball Carey Lohrenz

Get a firsthand account of fearless leadership from the first female F-14 pilot Andy Stanley

Accelerate your leadership journey by discovering how to go further faster Jen Bricker

Be inspired by an amazing personal story of turning hardship into opportunity and never saying I cant Michael Hyatt

Discover how the formula for success is simply getting the right things done Dr. Mae Jemison

See how this astronaut, engineer and physician has translated self-leadership into research that changes lives Dr. Jim Loehr

Learn from the world-renowned sports psychologist why the best competitors are tied together by the best character Kat Cole

COO & President, North America at FOCUS Brands Ian Cron

Recognize and overcome self-defeating patterns of behavior and become your most authentic self

WHY ATTEND?

Attend Leadercast to receive a wide array of valuable benefits, including the opportunity to:

Get empowered by world-class speakers who show you how to become a more effective leader

Let each of these speakers provide you with useful takeaways, including digital summaries you can share when you return to the office

Surround yourself with other leaders who share your passion for learning and leading

Focus solely on self-improvement by removing yourself from your work environment and immersing yourself in the event

Spark your creativity and fill yourself with fire-in-the-belly determination to drive your team to new levels of achievement

See why leading yourself is a vital prerequisite to leading others

Also, lunch is includedperfect for networking with colleagues and the leaders youve just met.

REGISTER NOW

Attend Leadercast Live on May 4th at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, GA.

REGISTER with the coupon codeGWINNETTMAG to get your special savings.

You will also get a wealth of leadership tips and insights before the event.

