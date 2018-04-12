Submit Your Media Release
Last modified: April 12, 2018
Welcome to Gwinnett Magazine's media release hub for companies operating in or serving the Gwinnett community.
Submitting your release is free and easy! This is a great way to share news about your organization with Gwinnett Magazine readers and shine the spotlight on the great work you do.
Complete the form below, upload your news item, include a picture, and your story will appear on lovegwinnett.com. Then, feel free to share your story on your own social media pages and platforms, and share the link in your network.
Your post may appear in our Gwinnett Magazine enewsletter. Don't receive it? Subscribe by clicking here. It's free!
#LoveGwinnett
Our Love Gwinnett values are simple. Be Positive. Buy Local. Help Others. Click here to learn more about this initiative.
About Love Gwinnett
We're on a mission to light the fires of goodwill, kindness and appreciation for each other and the organizations in our community. Click here to learn more about the goals and history of this program.
