The Duluth Spring Arts Festival returns to Duluth Town Green for a two-day outdoor festival featuring a fine artist market with local and regional...

The Duluth Spring Arts Festival returns to Duluth Town Green for a two-day outdoor festival featuring a fine artist market with local and regional artists and performers for all to enjoy.

This festival is an art festival for Artists by Artists, letting the artist have a voice in the creation and operations of the festival. This event will feature painters, photographers, sculptors, metalwork, glass artists, jewelers and more! The Festival will also offer artist demonstrations, live music, childrens play area, plus gourmet food trucks with healthy alternatives. The Duluth Spring Arts Festival is organized by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces, LLC and a board of experts in various artistic disciplines. The festival will uphold the highest standards supporting the arts, and offer participating artists the environment to nurture appreciation for their skills.

Join us in Duluth on April 28th from 10am to 5pm and on April 29th from 11am to 5pm on the Duluth

Town Green. For more information about the event go to www.duluthartsfestival.com.

Duluth Town Green

3142 Hill Street

Duluth, GA 30096

About the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces: The Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces, LLC was established in 2005 to support the arts community by operating arts and craft events and festivals in the metro Atlanta, Georgia area. AFFPS was formed to create a way of integrating and encouraging both social interactions and the opportunity for individuals and businesses to obtain cross exposures in marketplaces that they may normally not have. Our festivals, events and markets enjoy diverse social and economic participants. All events are professionally managed and maintained to create a destination in which both public and private opportunities for economic growth can be explored. AFFPS works in partnership with the communities and cities in the metro Atlanta area to expand public access to art.

Facebook Comments