Gwinnett Technical College to Host Exciting Kids 4 Coding Youth Tech Camps At Both Lawrenceville & Alpharetta Campuses This Summer

"Screen time" gets smarter this summer as Gwinnett Technical College makes plans to host a wide range of new technology camps taught by Kids...

"Screen time" gets smarter this summer as Gwinnett Technical College makes plans to host a wide range of new technology camps taught by Kids 4 Coding, Metro Atlanta's leader in technology and design youth education programming. This year camps will be offered for students ages 7-16 at both the Lawrenceville and Alpharetta North-Fulton campuses.

This year students can learn to code while composing hip hop, dubstep and pop music with Kids 4 Coding this summer. Instructors use a web-based program developed by Georgia Tech, to teach kids popular programming languages as they create music collaboratively.

Students can access over 400 audio clips of different instruments and genres or create their own sound clips. Teens can then alter and combine these sound clips using computer programming languages. At the end of the week, students leave with a collection of original music that can be downloaded and published on a digital playlist, burned to a CD or saved on a flash drive. Technology impacts every aspect of society and industry, from agriculture to commerce to healthcare, but many schools offer only a few tech courses that dont always appeal to the entire student population. Music is a universal language that engages all types of students. This class allows us to meet kids on their level, then show them how they can use technology to create and share ideas with others in any field of interest, says Ann Marie Laramee, Kids 4 Coding Co-Founder.

Highly interactive modules new every summer are developed by Kids 4 Coding in collaboration with teachers and industry professionals to lead campers through fun, age-appropriate projects and challenges that develop skills in game creation and modification, programming techniques, robotics, and additional computer science and engineering areas. Camps are supervised by certified teachers and taught by experienced instructors who are passionate about technology. Students enhance their logical thinking, problem-solving, mathematics application and creative abilities in a collaborative, entertaining format.

Kids 4 Coding summer camps at Gwinnett Tech will run from Tuesday, May 29 - Friday, July 27. Half and full-day session options include:

Build & Code Your Own Take-Home Laptop

Game Design & Programming (including Python & JavaScript)

Fly & Code Drone + Game Design

Learn to Code through Music

Minecraft Modding & Engineering

Mobile App Design & Python Programming

Team Robotics & Visual Programming

Teen Entrepreneur: Web Development

Camp fees include a t-shirt, healthy snacks and a certificate of completion. The ratio of student to instructor is 9:1, and space is limited. For full details, including tuition, session dates and registration details visit Kids4Coding.com/atlanta2018.

Facebook Comments