The Heroes Project 2018: Chad

Cancer survivor Chad Bliss is a committed Gwinnett Relay For Life volunteer and a member of its Executive Leadership Team, a group of volunteers who tirelessly execute the worlds largest Relay each spring. Hes volunteered with Relay since 2013, interrupted by a short time when he and his family lived in Pennsylvania before returning, oh-so-happily, to Gwinnett.

Chad first got involved to give back after his father, a cancer survivor, benefited from American Cancer Society services like the Hope Lodge. But today, if you ask Chad that quintessential question: Why do you Relay?, hell pull out his phone and show you a video from over two years ago. The video was sent to him shortly after midnight on the morning of his surgery to remove a tumor from his colon. On that video, message after message, from his Relay family. We love you. Were thinking of you. Were celebrating you. We are waiting for the good news to come.

It was December 2015 when Chad first started having pain he describes as the feeling of a rusty nail making its way through my intestines. After two weeks, I figured it wasnt gas and went to the ER, where I was initially diagnosed with diverticulitis with a recommendation to get a colonoscopy just to be sure.

Thats when they found the tumor. After surgery, the doctors found that one lymph node tested positive, putting me in Stage III and in a six-month chemotherapy protocol. Im now two years into my recovery. I see an oncologist every three months and remain optimistic for a healthy recovery.

It wasnt easy, he says. I wouldnt wish it on anyone. But it taught me perspective. And priorities. And whats really important.

Prevention is a key, he reminds. Your body will give you clues. Dont ignore them. If in doubt, check it out.

To those faced with a cancer diagnosis, Chads counsel is simple. Listen to your body. Hang on tight. Dont be afraid to go to sleep.

