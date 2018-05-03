The Heroes Project 2018: Sandy

MORE
Last modified: May 3, 2018
Cancer has certainly tested my faith, says survivor Sandy Osei. But I know that if I have even the smallest amount of faith if I have faith the size of a mustard seed, I can move mountains. I have that faith.

Sandy was first diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2011 and after surgery remained cancer free, until late 2015. I was oh-so-close to that five year mark, she says. Shes now had two back-to-back recurrences and is in active treatment. Cancer is stalking me, she laughs.

And still she sees the positives. Its brought me and my husband so much closer. Its brought me closer to my family. Its brought me closer to God.

Sandys wonderful support group includes the women from Teal Talks, an ovarian cancer support group organized through her oncologists office. The group meets the second Saturday of every month. We are able to share, to support, to vent. The relationships Ive made there! Ive met the greatest women

What is some of the advice that Sandy shares with the group and with any woman really? Listen to your body. Your body will give you clues. But then take action. As women, we put ourselves aside. You dont have to be superwoman.

Most importantly, she reminds other survivors, You can do this. Youre stronger than you think.

