The Heroes Project 2018
Weve been celebrating our Heroes for over a decade, shining the spotlight on what we thought were ordinary people thrust into the extraordinary circumstance of fighting cancer. We honor and encourage these survivors by telling their stories in print, online and in video. We share their insights and wisdom to encourage fellow survivors and others who will walk in their shoes.
There are well-over 100 Gwinnett Magazine Heroes now, our friends, our neighbors and our inspiration. Every image we take, word we choose, and story we tell is important to us and were committed to celebrating these survivors. We were wrong about one thing though these are not ordinary people. They are instead courageous, tough, resilient, undaunted, faithful and, above all, joyful. They all tell us they are not heroes, but we know thats the part we always have right.