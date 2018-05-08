LTI Atlanta Expands Operations in Gwinnett County

LTI Atlanta joined Partnership Gwinnett to announce the expansion of its operations in Gwinnett County, metro Atlanta, Georgia. The announcement represents more than 20...

LTI Atlanta joined Partnership Gwinnett to announce the expansion of its operations in Gwinnett County, metro Atlanta, Georgia. The announcement represents more than 20 jobs and a $3.5 million capital investment for the community.

LTI Atlantas new 25,429-square-foot custom-built facility will house the companys sales, finance, operations and production. The facility serves as the headquarters for this international manufacturing company, headed by its president, Brian Tapp. Tapp was raised in Georgia and graduated from Gwinnett County Public Schools and Georgia State University.

This expanded facility elevates our position as a leader in the specialty manufacturing arena, said Tapp. I wanted to base our new building in a high-tech zone and our expansion will add further investment and new innovation to the local area.

The company plans to continue an aggressive growth trajectory that includes more jobs and limitless innovation.

Gwinnett County is a prime location for companies seeking to accelerate their growth, said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash. Companies choose Gwinnett because they recognize our dynamic talent, pro-business climate and competitive edge. Were happy to welcome LTI Atlanta and are excited to witness their continued growth.

One of the most successful specialty manufacturing companies in the industry, LTI Atlanta is known for producing PTFE-based micro-filtration products, battery components and other die-cut materialsall made in the United States and exported worldwide.

LTI Atlanta has a diverse portfolio of high-quality solutions, which are ISO-certified and FDA-registered, adding to the companys overall value.

Gwinnett County is an attractive location for companies like LTI Atlanta, said Nick Masino, Chief Economic Development Officer for Partnership Gwinnett. It is very evident that Gwinnett is the perfect place for companies looking to combine an exceptional business climate and quality of life where they can invest and grow.

To learn more about LTI Atlanta, please visit www.ltiatlanta.com

For more information, or to learn how to get involved in local economic development efforts, please visit www.partnershipgwinnett.com.

