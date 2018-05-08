My Favorite Places to be this Spring

Change is always good, especially when you can shove that winter coat back into the closet and dig out your most comfortable pair of...

Change is always good, especially when you can shove that winter coat back into the closet and dig out your most comfortable pair of flip flops. With the arrival of spring and warmer days, I look forward to being able to spend more time outside without thinking about the estimated travel to time to the nearest heated building. When spring comes, and the days grow longer, I look forward to going to some of my favorite places in Gwinnett. Keep reading to discover what they are!

1. Shorty Howell Park

The first time I visited Shorty Howell Park just to walk the trail, I was surprised by how much I enjoyed it! I was able to talk with my friends while taking in much needed vitamin D that I wasn't getting while being covered head to toe during the winter months. It was refreshing to watch the hunter green leaves blow in the breeze and take in the view of spring in bloom instead of staring at my phone screen.

2. Starbucks Patio

For me, spring time means the arrival of finals, AP exams, and end of the year presentations. It can be extremely stressful thinking about the plethora of assignments due within such a short time period. It's even more stressful when I stay cooped up in my room all day studying and practicing presentations. Therefore, getting a bit of caffeine in my system while completing my school work under the shade of a table umbrella gives me some relief. Also, the other customers outside completing their work and having meetings motivate me to focus on my work instead of scrolling through social media.

3. My neighborhood

This may seem strange, but I always look forward to walking around my neighborhood during the springtime when it's not too warm and not too cold. The flowers that were planted in the bitter months of winter have begun to bloom in an arrangement of pinks, purples, and blues. Walking around and seeing the colorful petals up-close, rather than out of my car window is much more satisfying!

Facebook Comments