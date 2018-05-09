MORE
College Admissions: Nerve-wracking, Exhausting and Rewarding College Admissions: Nerve-wracking, Exhausting and Rewarding

College Admissions: Nerve-wracking, Exhausting and Rewarding

by Jasmine Lake, Gwinnett Magazine Intern
Last modified: May 9, 2018
After reflecting on the last six months of my life, I can describe the college application process in four words: nerve-inducing, exhausting, and rewarding.... College Admissions: Nerve-wracking, Exhausting and Rewarding

After reflecting on the last six months of my life, I can describe the college application process in four words: nerve-inducing, exhausting, and rewarding. I started my college application process at the beginning of August and the torture of writing essay after essay didn't end until December 30th.

I was determined to enter the new year without the weight of college applications and endless "Why X University" questions on my shoulders. I didn't feel any nerves after submitting all my applications;

I was just relieved that I had finished them all in time. However, March was here before I knew it, and it brought a bag of nerves with it!

All I thought about every day were the decisions that would determine if I got to come home on the weekends to shower in the privacy of my own bathroom or if I would be too busy frolicking around a new city exploring new sights.

Although I had been dreaming of my transition to an out-of-state university, the dream was not meant to become a reality. At first, I was saddened by the outcome. I had allowed my expectations to grow to a height that would only result in disaster when they came crashing back down to earth. But after taking in the reality of the situation, I began to look at the brightside. I had already been accepted to three colleges when I received the rejections in March and had been awarded a great scholarship by a university that I loved immensely!

From this experience, I've learned to never let any rejections make you feel less than you are. When you open up to the college admission counselors and receive a rejection letter, it may feel as if they are rejecting you as a person. However, the college admissions council does not have the power to decide your worth. Only you have that power. Additionally, I have learned to always keep my goals in mind. Even though I am unsure what I will be exploring in the future, I will strive to do my best so that I can look back on my actions and have no regrets!

#LoveGwinnett
Our Love Gwinnett values are simple. Be Positive. Buy Local. Help Others. Click here to learn more about this initiative.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Bloomberg Market Concepts is Coming to Norcross High School

An Appreciation for the Fleeting Memories

Not All Superheros Wear Capes... They Also Wear Tutus!

Spring Favorites in Gwinnett

About Love Gwinnett
We're on a mission to light the fires of goodwill, kindness and appreciation for each other and the organizations in our community. Click here to learn more about the goals and history of this program.
Recent Comments
Bloomberg Market Concepts is Coming to Norcross High School

Bloomberg Market Concepts is Coming to Norcross High School

Business May 10, 2018 0

An Appreciation for the Fleeting Memories

An Appreciation for the Fleeting Memories

Education May 9, 2018 0

College Admissions: Nerve-wracking, Exhausting and Rewarding

College Admissions: Nerve-wracking, Exhausting and Rewarding

Education May 9, 2018 0

Not All Superheros Wear Capes... They Also Wear Tutus!

Not All Superheros Wear Capes... They Also Wear Tutus!

Education May 8, 2018 0

Spring Favorites in Gwinnett

Spring Favorites in Gwinnett

Education May 8, 2018 0

Gwinnett Business Leaders Assemble for D.C. Fly-In

Gwinnett Business Leaders Assemble for D.C. Fly-In

Business May 8, 2018 0

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Health Apr 25, 2016 4

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

Education Jul 19, 2016 2

Near me
40