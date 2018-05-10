Bloomberg Market Concepts is Coming to Norcross High School
Southwest Gwinnett Chamber
Beginning in the 2018-2019 school year, the program will provide Norcross High School students the opportunity to learn about the financial markets, and the driving forces behind those markets with hands-on experience on the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg Market Concepts is an industry specific, 8-hour self-paced e-learning course that introduces the financial markets. The recommended location for implementation is at the Junior Achievement Academy at Norcross High School. However, the Terminal and associated curriculum could be utilized at any school offering pathways in the Finance Cluster.
After successful completion of the course, students may sit for the exam and earn certification that will provide students with a competitive edge when entering college and the world of finance, insurance, business management, and supply chain logistics. Students taking the course will be ahead of their peers when entering college.