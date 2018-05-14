Sugarloaf Performing Arts: Home of the Sugarloaf Ballet

At Sugarloaf Performing Arts, we provide high-quality training in a positive, encouraging and safe environment. Heres what we can offer you and why we...

Summer June and July Intensive Offerings

As the summer fast approaches, Sugarloaf Performing Arts looks forward to welcoming new and returning dancers to our three engaging intensives for the more advanced dancer aged 10 and above: June Dance Intensive, Premier Dance Intensive and Elite Dance Intensive. These camps are designed to improve and advance technique as well as gain a well-rounded dance education. In addition to classes in Ballet technique, Pointe/Variations, Modern, Contemporary, Jazz and Lyrical as well as Boys classes, these intensives include instruction in dance history, nutrition and choreography.

Students from all over Gwinnett County come to Sugarloaf Performing Arts to attend intensives with faculty and guest instructors from such companies as Alvin Ailey, Miami City Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, The Georgia Ballet and the University of Cincinnati-College Conservatory of Music. These students are led by innovative, exciting teaching methods that will improve their technique and inspire dedication and passion for dance.

Sugarloaf Performing Arts also offers a wide variety of summer classes and retreats, including a Mini Dance Intensive, Ultimate Dance Camp and Mini Yoga Retreat, all detailed on our website. Visit www.sugarloafperformingarts.com to learn more.

Pre-Professional Training

Do you dream of becoming a professional dancer? At Sugarloaf Performing Arts, we specialize in developing dancers to achieve their dancing goals, giving them a firm foundation for a professional dancing career. Because our instructors and staff are professional-level dancers themselves, we understand what it takes to make it and can provide the necessary education and skills to help our dancers achieve much more, all while having fun. With our dancers going on to attend top colleges, companies and institutions, no one in the Gwinnett County area is more capable of preparing dancers for a successful dancing career than Sugarloaf Performing Arts.

State-of-the-Art Facility

After nearly 20 years at the RE/MAX Center in Duluth, Sugarloaf Performing Arts has moved to a larger space to help develop even more dancers in the Gwinnett County area. Our new 22,000-square foot facility includes seven spacious dance and tumble studios with raised, marble flooring as well as up-to-date electronic and stereo equipment and so much more, creating an experience unlike any other.

Experience the difference with Sugarloaf Performing Arts and see why our parents have called us the best instructors around, a place where there is a strong progression of skills and our favorite: our performing companies. Call (770) 682-5333 or email us at office@sugarloafperformingarts.com today to schedule a tour of our new facility and meet our friendly and knowledgeable staff. Your new dance home awaits. Join us!

