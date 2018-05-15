Gwinnett Chamber Hosts IMPACT Regional Business Awards Wednesday, May 16

Designed to be reflective of Gwinnett and the metro Atlanta area, the Gwinnett Chamber is proud to host the IMPACT Regional Business Awards, presented...

Designed to be reflective of Gwinnett and the metro Atlanta area, the Gwinnett Chamber is proud to host the IMPACT Regional Business Awards, presented by Eastside Medical Center and Renasant Bank.

Held on Wednesday, May 16, the program recognizes leading organizations in top industries that are driving economic development and job creation, while enhancing our quality of life.

What: The IMPACT Regional Business Awards recognizes leading organizations in critical industries that drive economic development and job creation, while enhancing our quality of life.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 16

Who: Gwinnett and metro Atlantas top organizations, community and business leaders and elected officials.

Where: Infinite Energy Forum, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, GA 30097

Photo opportunities include the presentation of the overall IMPACT Regional Business Award, as well as top organizations in the following categories:

AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction)

Education

Healthcare

Hospitality

Information Technology

International

Nonprofit

Small Business

Service

For more information, visit http://impactbusinessawards.com/.

