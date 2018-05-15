Gwinnett Chamber Hosts IMPACT Regional Business Awards Wednesday, May 16
Designed to be reflective of Gwinnett and the metro Atlanta area, the Gwinnett Chamber is proud to host the IMPACT Regional Business Awards, presented by Eastside Medical Center and Renasant Bank.
Held on Wednesday, May 16, the program recognizes leading organizations in top industries that are driving economic development and job creation, while enhancing our quality of life.
What: The IMPACT Regional Business Awards recognizes leading organizations in critical industries that drive economic development and job creation, while enhancing our quality of life.
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 16
Who: Gwinnett and metro Atlantas top organizations, community and business leaders and elected officials.
Where: Infinite Energy Forum, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, GA 30097
Photo opportunities include the presentation of the overall IMPACT Regional Business Award, as well as top organizations in the following categories:
AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction)
Education
Healthcare
Hospitality
Information Technology
International
Nonprofit
Small Business
Service
For more information, visit http://impactbusinessawards.com/.