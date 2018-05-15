Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta Presents Home of Hope With Donation

MORE
Last modified: May 15, 2018
Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta presented Home of Hope with a $5,000 donation on behalf of SonestaInternational HotelsCorporation Leadership Conference. Home of Hope at the Gwinnet Childrens Shelter is a nonprofit organization and a residential care facility that provides services for homeless children from the ages of 0-17 along with their young mothers.The organizations goal is not simply to be a place of refuge, but to be the next step towards independence taking guests from homeless, to hopeful, to a home of their own.

We are humbled to be able to give back to Home of Hope, especially as the Gwinnett Childrens Shelter celebrates 30 years of being a vital support system for children here in our community, said Brett DeLoach, General Manager of Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta. Here at Sonesta we strive to not only provide unmatched service for our guests, but to give that same attention and care to our community. Each year we become more and more involved with local charities and events, and we are looking forward to making an even bigger footprint this year.

As the host hotel of the annual Sonesta Leadership Conference, Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta was able to select a local charity for the conference to support and chose Home of Hope. Over 150 Sonesta leaders at the conference from around the country previewed a heartfelt video from Executive Director Maureen Kornowa about the efforts Home of Hope in Gwinnett County at the check presentation.

Sonesta Gwinnett Place and all Sonesta resorts and hotels take enormous pride in preserving what our guests have come to discover: local culture. As part of the companys culture of caring, employees are inspired to give back to the local community and support local charities, arts, music and other programs that foster the home town spirit and meeting the local communitys needs.

Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta is located near major entertainment venues, including the Infinite Energy Arena (formerly the Gwinnett Arena), the Infinite Energy Theater (formerly the Performing Arts Centre) and the AAA Gwinnett Stripers. Other attractions such as Lake Lanier, World of Coca-Cola, the Georgia Aquarium, Zoo Atlanta and the CNN Center are located nearby. Local shopping options include Gwinnett Place Mall, Sugarloaf Mills Mall and the Mall of Georgia.

