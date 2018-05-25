Gwinnett Magazine Launches 2018-2019 Guide to Gwinnett

MORE
Last modified: May 25, 2018
Gwinnett Magazine is launching its 2018-2019 Guide to Gwinnett -- the regions ultimate source of where to go, what to do, who to ask and what to buy in Gwinnett County!

Weve taken our 20+ years of Gwinnett publishing know-how and married it with the latest digital tools to give readers and participating business a ton of options and features across both print and digital platforms, says publisher David Greer.

The all new Guide to Gwinnett multi-media platform has more pages, more features, more stories and more connectivity than any other guide published today and will include online coupons, videos, maps, Best of Gwinnett voting options and more.

The GuidetoGwinnett.com will debut first, featuring the areas more comprehensive business directory, with the expansive print issue of the Guide publishing this fall.

Businesses and services listed in Gwinnett Magazines Guide to Gwinnett will have access to host of options to engage customers and prospects and it all starts with a free listing. (Want the scoop? Sign up to be an early adopter here.)

Participating businesses will also have some publicity perks. The Gwinnett Magazine PR Squad and Promotions Team will bring some lights, camera and action to your door with free publicity opportunities for qualified companies listed in our Guide, says Greer.

Learn more at GuidetoGwinnett.com.

