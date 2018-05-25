Iconic Boeing B-29 Superfortress Cleared For Landing At Lawrenceville ffor a Quick Two-Day Visit

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) AirPower History Tour will bring the sights, sounds, and stories of World War II aviation to Gwinnett County Briscoe...

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) AirPower History Tour will bring the sights, sounds, and stories of World War II aviation to Gwinnett County Briscoe Field Airport May 28. FIFI, one of only two B-29 bombers in the world that still fly, will be accompanied by a C-45 Expeditor, and a PT-13 Stearman. A last minute schedule change enabled the tour to do a quick stop in Lawrenceville Monday and Tuesday.

The tours collection of World War II aircraft provides powerful, hands on history lessons to audiences across North America. Visitors to the ramp will be able to view the aircraft up close and tour the cockpit when the airplane is not flying.

The aircraft will be staged at Gwinnett County-Briscoe Field, 850 Airport Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. The event is open to the public Monday, May 28 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Tuesday, May 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Access to the ramp is $10 for adults and $5 for youth age 10 through 18. Children under age 10 are admitted free. Rides range from $85 to $1595 depending on aircraft type. Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org where additional information about the event may also be found.

The Boeing B-29 Superfortress, first flown in 1942, began active service in 1944 and is perhaps best known as the aircraft whose missions over Japan helped bring about the end of World War II. It was designed as a replacement for the older B-17s and B-24s, with longer range and greater bomb loads. The B-29 was also used in the Korean War in the early 1950s and was a staple of the U.S. Air Force until later that decade. FIFI was acquired by the CAF in the early 1970s when a group of CAF members found her at the U.S. Navy Proving Ground at China Lake, California where she was intended to be used as a missile target. The airplane was rescued and restored and has flown for over 40 years traveling coast to coast each year attracting large crowds at every tour stop. Learn more about FIFI and her tour schedule at www.AirPowerTour.org.

Through more than six decades of collecting, and flying World War II aircraft, the CAF has become the worlds largest flying museum. Their fleet of over 170 World War II airplanes are assigned to unit locations across the U.S. and supported by 12,000 volunteer members. Nearly all the aircraft are kept in flying condition, enabling people to experience firsthand the sight and sound of vintage military aircraft in flight.

The CAF is dedicated to Honoring American military aviation through flight, exhibition, education, and remembrance. To learn more about the organization, visitwww. CommemorativeAirForce.org.

