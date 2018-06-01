A City-By-City Guide to Gwinnett Farmers' Markets

Farmers' markets have come and gone in Gwinnett over the past fifteen years, and the ones that have stayed are better than ever. It...

Farmers' markets have come and gone in Gwinnett over the past fifteen years, and the ones that have stayed are better than ever. It can be difficult to keep track of which ones are around, and where, so here are the area markets we're aware of. Let us know if you know of any we haven't listed.

We have only included outdoor, mostly seasonal farmers' markets that are typically served by multiple vendors in booths. Permanent locations, while certainly worth your patronage, are a whole other story.

You can also check out Explore Gwinnett's guide to farmers' markets by clicking here. They have more details on many of the markets we've listed.

AUBURN

Auburn Farmer's Market

Every Wednesday June through August

1369 4th Ave

Auburn, Georgia

BRASELTON

Braselton Summer Farmers Market

Weekly in June & July. The monthly market is held on 3rd Friday of the month in Aug-Nov

9924 Davis Street

Braselton, Georgia

GRAYSON

Grayson Farmers' Market

Opens June 6; Every Wednesday 3:30 - 7:30

Grayson Community Park

Park Dr, Grayson, GA 30017

LILBURN

Lilburn Farmers Market

Starting June 1, 2018, every Friday in June, July and August from 4 pm to 8 pm

Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church

1400 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn, GA

NORCROSS

Norcross Community Market

Every Saturday, Jun 2 - Aug 25

Lillian Webb Park

5 College St, Norcross, Georgia 30071

SNELLVILLE

Snellville Farmers' Market

Starts June 2

Eveery Saturday 8:30 am - 12:30 pm

Towne Green

Oak Rd and Hwy 78, Snellville, GA 30078

SUWANEE

Summer Farmers Market

May 12 October 6, 2018

(NO Farmers Market on Sept. 15)

Saturdays, 8 am-noon

Town Center Park

330 Town Center Ave, Suwanee, GA 30024

