A City-By-City Guide to Gwinnett Farmers' Markets
Farmers' markets have come and gone in Gwinnett over the past fifteen years, and the ones that have stayed are better than ever. It can be difficult to keep track of which ones are around, and where, so here are the area markets we're aware of. Let us know if you know of any we haven't listed.
We have only included outdoor, mostly seasonal farmers' markets that are typically served by multiple vendors in booths. Permanent locations, while certainly worth your patronage, are a whole other story.
You can also check out Explore Gwinnett's guide to farmers' markets by clicking here. They have more details on many of the markets we've listed.
AUBURN
Auburn Farmer's Market
Every Wednesday June through August
1369 4th Ave
Auburn, Georgia
BRASELTON
Braselton Summer Farmers Market
Weekly in June & July. The monthly market is held on 3rd Friday of the month in Aug-Nov
9924 Davis Street
Braselton, Georgia
GRAYSON
Grayson Farmers' Market
Opens June 6; Every Wednesday 3:30 - 7:30
Grayson Community Park
Park Dr, Grayson, GA 30017
LILBURN
Lilburn Farmers Market
Starting June 1, 2018, every Friday in June, July and August from 4 pm to 8 pm
Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church
1400 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn, GA
NORCROSS
Norcross Community Market
Every Saturday, Jun 2 - Aug 25
Lillian Webb Park
5 College St, Norcross, Georgia 30071
SNELLVILLE
Snellville Farmers' Market
Starts June 2
Eveery Saturday 8:30 am - 12:30 pm
Towne Green
Oak Rd and Hwy 78, Snellville, GA 30078
SUWANEE
Summer Farmers Market
May 12 October 6, 2018
(NO Farmers Market on Sept. 15)
Saturdays, 8 am-noon
Town Center Park
330 Town Center Ave, Suwanee, GA 30024