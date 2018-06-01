MORE

Into the Nature Exhibition at the Hudgens Center for the Arts

Last modified: June 1, 2018
Into the Nature brings together the works of seven artists, all working in the medium of fibers. These artists are inspired and informed by...

Into the Nature brings together the works of seven artists, all working in the medium of fibers. These artists are inspired and informed by our physical world. Their selected works examine beauty, rhythm, conflict and topography; how the natural world is impacted by man and how human existence makes marks on the world. The exhibition also features a solo component of handwoven tapestries and works on paper by Tommye McClure Scanlin, whose work was a catalyst for the show. Scanlins southern Appalachian habitat serves as inspiration for her work. Her studio will be re-created in a portion of the gallery where the artist will give regular weaving demonstrations.

INTO THE NATURE:
Cycles, Habitats & Elements of Place

May 22 July 28, 2018

Exbibition Reception: Saturday, June 2

Curated by Angela Nichols

Handwoven Tapestry & Works on Paper by Tommye McClure Scanlin

Group Quilt & Fibers Exhibition
featuring works by:
Kevin Curry
Valerie S. Goodwin
Jess Jones
Joyce Watkins King
Paula Kovarik
Macey Ley

Also on view:

Culture Shock: 2017/18 smART Program Exhibition

Selected Works from the Permanent Collection

Celebration of Nature: Works by Joel Sturdivant

