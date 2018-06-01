River Festival on the Chattahoochee River Rescheduled

Looking for a sure sign we're getting too much rain? How about when a river festival is rescheduled because there's too much water. For...

For the safety of residents, the City of Duluth and 10 Dollar Tubing has decided to reschedule the upcoming river festival, Whatever Floats Your Boat.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers heavy rains have raised the water level of Lake Lanier. As a result, officials will need to release water out of Buford Dam 24 hours per day for the next two weeks; making it dangerous for residents to be on the Chattahoochee River and on Lake Lanier.

Whatever Floats Your Boat is rescheduled for July 14th from 9am-4pm. Residents can tube down the Chattahoochee River or just hang out at a local park while enjoying live music, yard games, and food!

This event is presented by 10 Dollar Tubing and the City of Duluth. Admission to this event is free but tubes, rafts, kayaks, and standup paddle boards will be available to rent for a small fee. You may also choose to bring your own. There will be food trucks, live music and games for some added fun. *PLEASE NOTE- All event participants on the river are REQUIRED to wear a life jacket, no matter the age!*

Come out with the whole family, even your four legged members, for some fun in the sun. Pack your sunscreen, your favorite bathing suit, and your sense of adventure for this first time event.

The event will take place at Rogers Bridge Park. For more information, please visit: https://www.duluthga.net/community/2what_s_happening/upcoming_events/whatever_floats_your_boat.php.

