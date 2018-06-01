MORE
River Festival on the Chattahoochee River Rescheduled River Festival on the Chattahoochee River Rescheduled

River Festival on the Chattahoochee River Rescheduled

Whatever Floats Your Boat Delayed Because of, Well, Too Much of What Floats Boats

Last modified: June 1, 2018
Looking for a sure sign we're getting too much rain? How about when a river festival is rescheduled because there's too much water. For... River Festival on the Chattahoochee River Rescheduled

Looking for a sure sign we're getting too much rain? How about when a river festival is rescheduled because there's too much water.

For the safety of residents, the City of Duluth and 10 Dollar Tubing has decided to reschedule the upcoming river festival, Whatever Floats Your Boat.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers heavy rains have raised the water level of Lake Lanier. As a result, officials will need to release water out of Buford Dam 24 hours per day for the next two weeks; making it dangerous for residents to be on the Chattahoochee River and on Lake Lanier.

Whatever Floats Your Boat is rescheduled for July 14th from 9am-4pm. Residents can tube down the Chattahoochee River or just hang out at a local park while enjoying live music, yard games, and food!

This event is presented by 10 Dollar Tubing and the City of Duluth. Admission to this event is free but tubes, rafts, kayaks, and standup paddle boards will be available to rent for a small fee. You may also choose to bring your own. There will be food trucks, live music and games for some added fun. *PLEASE NOTE- All event participants on the river are REQUIRED to wear a life jacket, no matter the age!*

Come out with the whole family, even your four legged members, for some fun in the sun. Pack your sunscreen, your favorite bathing suit, and your sense of adventure for this first time event.

The event will take place at Rogers Bridge Park. For more information, please visit: https://www.duluthga.net/community/2what_s_happening/upcoming_events/whatever_floats_your_boat.php.

#LoveGwinnett
Our Love Gwinnett values are simple. Be Positive. Buy Local. Help Others. Click here to learn more about this initiative.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Into the Nature Exhibition at the Hudgens Center for the Arts

Iconic Boeing B-29 Superfortress Cleared For Landing At Lawrenceville ffor a Quick Two-Day Visit

Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta Presents Home of Hope With Donation

VIDEO: Relay For Life 2018 - Sponsor Site Selection Day

About Love Gwinnett
We're on a mission to light the fires of goodwill, kindness and appreciation for each other and the organizations in our community. Click here to learn more about the goals and history of this program.
Recent Comments

Into the Nature Exhibition at the Hudgens Center for the Arts

Arts Jun 1, 2018 0

River Festival on the Chattahoochee River Rescheduled

River Festival on the Chattahoochee River Rescheduled

Home - Lifestyle Jun 1, 2018 0

A City-By-City Guide to Gwinnett Farmers' Markets

A City-By-City Guide to Gwinnett Farmers' Markets

Food Jun 1, 2018 0

Gwinnett Magazine Launches 2018-2019 Guide to Gwinnett

Gwinnett Magazine Launches 2018-2019 Guide to Gwinnett

Business May 25, 2018 0

#LoveGwinnett Photos: Great No-Cost Publicity For You From Gwinnett Magazine!

#LoveGwinnett Photos: Great No-Cost Publicity For You From Gwinnett Magazine!

Business May 25, 2018 0

Iconic Boeing B-29 Superfortress Cleared For Landing At Lawrenceville ffor a Quick Two-Day Visit

Iconic Boeing B-29 Superfortress Cleared For Landing At Lawrenceville ffor a Quick Two-Day Visit

Home - Lifestyle May 25, 2018 0

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Dont worry, Gods got this.

Health Apr 25, 2016 4

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

Education Jul 19, 2016 2

Near me
40