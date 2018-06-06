Video: Peachtree Corners Festival

MORE
June 8th, 9th & 10th

Relax and celebrate in Peachtree Corners, always the Second Weekend in June.

THE CORNERS OFFICE PARK
6025 The Corners Parkway
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Relax and celebrate in Peachtree Corners, always the Second Weekend in June.

THE CORNERS OFFICE PARK
6025 The Corners Parkway
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

(Free Parking at 6234 Crooked Creek Road)

Friday Night Kick-off Concert - Yacht Rock Schooner! 7:30pm
Saturday, June 9th Festival Hours - 10:00am to 6:00pm
Sunday, June 10th Festival Hours - 12:00pm to 5:00pm

Look forward to:

  • Arts & Crafts:Local vendors display their beautiful arts and crafts for browsing or for purchasing.
  • Great Music: Upandcoming performers, along with established musical artiststake to the stage.
  • Fun For Kids:Balloons, cotton candy, clowns, bounce houses, face painting, so much more fun for the little ones!
  • Shows & Events:Performance car show for all ages. Experience design and precision up close and personal.
