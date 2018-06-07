Coming soon to Mall of Georgia: Palmetto Moon

Simon-owned Mall of Georgia, the Southeasts largest shopping center, is pleased to announce the upcoming addition of Palmetto Moon to its ever-evolving list of...

Simon-owned Mall of Georgia, the Southeasts largest shopping center, is pleased to announce the upcoming addition of Palmetto Moon to its ever-evolving list of brands at the center. Sprint is now open in a new storefront, and the previously announced ice cream parlor Creamistry is celebrating its grand opening on Friday, June 8 in The Village, the centers newly renovated outdoor lifestyle area. Shoppers can also enjoy a variety of teas at Tea Clan now open in Von Maur court.

Set to open in June, Palmetto Moon carries a variety of southern-inspired outdoor lifestyle clothing, collegiate gear, home goods and accessories for children and adults of all ages. Shoppers can expect the latest trends from popular national brands including Patagonia, Columbia and Vineyard Vines, as well as regional brands they love like Simply Southern, Southern Tide, Costa, Local Boy and many more. The 7,500 square-foot store will be located on the lower level near Dicks Sporting Goods.

The Mall of Georgia is one of the states premier shopping destinations. As we continue expanding in Georgia, we are excited to introduce new customers in the Buford area to Palmetto Moon, said Adam Stone, Palmetto Moon CEO. We serve our customers with a treasure trove of amazing brands that suit their outdoor lifestyle with a southern twist. We create exciting retail experiences that change all the time with hundreds of new products landing every week. Well be at the Mall of Georgia just in time for summer so swing by to stock up on all your outdoor and beach essentials.

To celebrate its recent opening in The Village, Creamistry is hosting a grand opening event on Friday, June 8 beginning at noon. Festivities include first 100 customers get 20 percent off lifetime membership card, free ice cream between 1-3 p.m., sports backpack giveaways for the first 250 customers after 3 p.m. and face painting. The new ice cream shop is located in a 1,354 square foot space next to Smokey Bones.

We love offering our shoppers more choices each time they come to shop at Mall of Georgia, said Teresa Holloway, director of marketing and business development for Mall of Georgia. Our goal is always to provide our visitors with a dynamic shopping experience, and the additions of Palmetto Moon, Creamistry and Tea Clan will further complement the experience when visiting our center!

Tea Clan serves the hottest sips of organic tea in a 751 square foot location on the lower level in Von Maur court. Health conscious shoppers can find premium organic loose leaf teas, wellness and herbal teas, caffeine-free teas, high quality tea accessories and more at the recently opened store.

Sprint has relocated from a kiosk to a 2,526 square foot storefront on the lower level Dillards Court. The wireless service providers new location offers shoppers the latest trends in phones and accessories.

For a full store directory and more information, please visit simon.com/mallofgeorgia.

