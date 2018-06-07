Downtown Lawrenceville Streets to Go from One-Way to Two-Way the week of July 9

The City of Lawrencevilles much-anticipated two-way conversion of Perry Street and Clayton Street is set to begin the transition on July 9. As part...

The City of Lawrencevilles much-anticipated two-way conversion of Perry Street and Clayton Street is set to begin the transition on July 9. As part of the citys Livable Communities Initiative, the conversion will allow for improved mobility, better visibility and increased safety. The changeover on Perry and Clayton Streets from Pike Street south to the merge will take place over several weeks beginning July 9 based on the amount of work accomplished by crews on the previous night. During the conversion, drivers are advised to be patient, cautious, informed and aware. All construction work and estimated timelines are weather permitting.

The two-way conversion project represents an important step in the citys vision of moving Lawrenceville forward, said City of Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington. The two-way streets will benefit all of those who live, work, play and visit Lawrencevilles downtown by providing increased connectivity, better navigation, and pedestrian safety. We are looking forward to having the project completed and ask for the publics patience during the conversion process.

The Atlanta Regional Commissions LCI program encourages local governments to create plans that link transportation improvements with land use development strategies to create mixed-use communities. The primary goals for downtown Lawrenceville include organizing the downtown study area into a series of character areas around the Courthouse Square, ensuring that walking within downtown is safe, convenient and enjoyable. It must also create a sense of place through quality architecture that responds to Historic Lawrenceville and is unique to the downtown area.

The City of Lawrenceville is currently undergoing a resurgence of growth and expansion that is infusing not only the City, but also Greater Gwinnett, with regional economic impact, a solid core and infrastructure to support and grow Metro Atlantas most dynamic community. Other developments and improvements include the College Corridor, the cultural arts facility, the South Lawn project, the Lawrenceville Housing Authority project and the City View project.

To view the map of the new Perry Street and Clayton Street and to subscribe to receive text alerts on traffic conditions, visit: www.lawrencevillega.org/downtownconstruction. Proposed timelines for the project will be available on this site as the conversion process nears implementation.

