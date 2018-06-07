New Details Released Surrounding Anticipated Margaritaville at Lanier Islands

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, the highly anticipated lakeside paradise, is open and developers have issued a call for temporary and full-time employees in a...

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, the highly anticipated lakeside paradise, is open and developers have issued a call for temporary and full-time employees in a variety of positions. The first phase of a multi-year, multi-million-dollar project managed by Safe Harbor Development opened in May, welcoming visitors, new and returning, with refreshed attractions, new venues and more. This includes the exciting rebranding of the site formerly known as LanierWorld, now LandShark Landing, which has been redesigned to reflect the Margaritaville state of mind, a lifestyle synonymous with fun and escapism.

"We've been very busy at Lanier Islands, working to build on what has already been created here while introducing some incredible new venues and developing exciting new activities," said Darby Campbell, president of Safe Harbor Development LLC. "Our goal is to support Lanier Islands position as a top all-season destination in the southeast, incorporating the Margaritaville lifestyle in ways that keep the fun going all year long. We look forward to welcoming guests soon and are confident those who visit Margaritaville at Lanier Islands will return again and again."

Paradise Beach & Water Park

At the reimagined and renamed Paradise Beach, Georgia's only inland beach, guests can sink their toes into 1200 tons of recently added Florida sand, while enjoying a wide range of entertainment, a water play area for kids, and weekend events with live performances. New, thatched-roof palapas are the perfect spot to kick back and enjoy music videos on a five-story screen. And, perhaps the best part, Paradise Beach will no longer charge a fee for access, except for special events. Guests on boats or using motorized watersports vehicles can come ashore and enjoy all that Margaritaville at Lanier Islands has to offer. New food and beverage concepts located in Paradise Beach include:

Paradise Beach Cantina, formerly Giannis Italian Bistro & Pizzeria, is an easy-going casual restaurant serving up beach favorites like burritos, tacos, fresh salads, sangria and margaritas

Frank and Lolas Pizzeria will slice up pizza any way guests want it, along with a variety of wraps and salads

The Tiki Bar will feature frozen beverages and big screen televisions for beachside entertainment inside the giant palapa

A refreshed and rebranded Water Park will cater to guests of all ages with an Aquatic Adventure that has doubled in size, a Family Fun Zone, water slides and the thrilling Thunderbolt Triple Zip, a zipline over Paradise Beach that suspends guests 50 feet in the air. A new beach volleyball court, located within the Water Park, will be open to visitors. The Shark Shack, within the Family Fun Zone of the Water Park, will serve food, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages for refreshment all summer long. Water Park passes are now available.

LandShark Landing

Open year-round, LandShark Landing, set at the opposite end of the lake shore from Paradise Beach and the Family Fun Park, is the ultimate playground for adults, with a live entertainment stage, new Beach Bar, fire pits and more.

The new LandShark Bar & Grill, located at the site of the former Sunset Cove Cafe & Club, will feature classics like street tacos, nachos, coconut shrimp, crisp salads, brews and boat drinks.

Other new food and beverage venues at LandShark Landing include:

License to Chill Bar is the perfect spot for an ice-cold LandShark Lager, signature margaritas and Bloody Marys

L2C Grill, a fast-casual, barefoot-friendly hut, with burgers, gourmet hot dogs and fries

Feeding Frenzy Fried Shack will offer shrimp baskets, chicken tenders and wings

Dog and Brews will serve gourmet hot dogs along with 12 taps featuring several local draft selections

Boating, Camping & More

Safe Harbor Development brings significant expertise in marina, campground and RV Park management to Lanier Islands and will enhance the area's offerings for boating enthusiasts and outdoor adventure travelers.

Lanier Islands' marina and docks, now known as the Port of Indecision Marina, have been refreshed and are part of the Margaritaville at Lanier Islands experience. Boat rentals, yacht charters and watersports will all be available.

The Blue Ridge and Shoal Creek campgrounds, as well as a new, luxury RV Resort (coming fall 2018), will also be part of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands. Guests will have access to a Margaritaville tram transporting them to paradise, as they move between the campgrounds, lakefront attractions and the Legacy Lodge at Lanier Islands. Slated for a later phase beginning in 2019, a state of the art dry-stack facility as well as 250 wet slips will be added, expanding Lanier Islands on-site boat storage facilities.

We have ambitious plans to introduce even more amenities and events in future phases, said Campbell. This destination will continue to evolve each year, creating the perfect balance of attractions, entertainment and lakeside relaxation.

Many popular destination events will make their return this season, with a Margaritaville vibe, including the popular Full Moon Parties, Foam Parties, and more. Volleyball Tuesdays and Cornhole Thursdays offer a new reason to gather with friends or family members for outdoor fun. New Wine and Margarita Cruises will depart weekly from the Port of Indecision - a unique way for couples or groups to enjoy all that the new Margaritaville at Lanier Islands has to offer.

A year-round destination, Margaritaville at Lanier Islands will also host a winter wonderland experience for guests looking to trade the sand for the snow this winter. The Snow Tube Park will have snow machines and winter-themed rides with the breathtaking backdrop of millions of twinkling holiday lights during the annual Magical Nights of Lights.

