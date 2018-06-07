State of the State Address at Chamber's ON TOPIC

This mid-year meeting will feature an update from Georgia Chamber President & CEO Chris Clark. Wednesday, June 13, 2018 11:30 AM - 1:15 PM...

This mid-year meeting will feature an update from Georgia Chamber President & CEO Chris Clark.

Wednesday, June 13, 2018 11:30 AM - 1:15 PM EST

The 1818 Club

6500 Sugarloaf Parkway Third Floor

Duluth, GA 30097

A Georgia native, Chris Clark is the President and CEO of the Georgia Chamber. Prior, he served as Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and as Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Economic Development. Before his state service, he was the President of the Fayette County Development Authority and CEO of the Hawkinsville-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.

Clark serves on the board of directors for Council of State Chambers as the Secretary Treasurer, and sits on the boards of the Georgia Allies, the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, and Georgia College and State University Board of Trustees. He is also a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerces Council of 100, the U.S. Chambers board and Political Affairs Committee. Among other things, he is a member of the board of visitors for the University of Georgia. He also serves on the board of directors for the Real Life Center, a Christian outreach program that provides assistant to those in need.

Clark is a graduate of Leadership Georgia and has been consistently named one of Georgia Trend magazines 100 most influential Georgians and one of the Atlanta Business Chronicles most influential Atlantans. He also received GEDAs Zell Miller Public Policy Leadership Award.

