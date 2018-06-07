Swing Into a Sensational Summer This June at Aurora Theatre

reSummer is officially here, and Aurora Theatre is offering plenty of fun for all ages! Adults looking for an evening of uncontrollable laughter can...

reSummer is officially here, and Aurora Theatre is offering plenty of fun for all ages! Adults looking for an evening of uncontrollable laughter can enjoy the famous Henry Cho Comedy Tour or one of Brian Mootes hilarious special performances. Rain and summer heat keeping the kids inside all day? Get them off of the couch and into Auroras Childrens Playhouse for the historic story of How Shakespeare Won the West, wow them with the high-flying thrills of Galerie Cirque or enjoy a spooky night out with Lawrencevilles Ghost Tours theres something for everyone at Aurora this June!

Special June Programming

Aurora Childrens Playhouse: Summer Edition

Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Aurora Theatre brings the best childrens performers in the region to Gwinnett County, including puppeteers, magicians, storytellers, jugglers and musicians as a part of this series intended for youngsters to have their first theatrical experience. Families will witness world-class artistry in downtown Lawrenceville. At about 45 minutes each, these lively performances are designed perfectly for the young attention span but are fun for the whole family. Playhouse tickets are $7; punch cards are available for $50 and good for 10 admissions to any Childrens Playhouse show with no expiration date. For more information, visit AuroraChildrensPlayhouse.com.

Construction Junction

Wednesday, June 6

Construction Junction is an action-packed storytelling activity combining digital gaming, music, magic and animation! The audience is divided into two teams who must endure physical challenges, while puzzle solving, helping with magic tricks and performing team comedy skits to be the first to get their construction crew to the build-it site. The team who completes their onstage construction project first, wins!

Galerie Cirque

Wednesday, June 13

AKme Instant Circus, the performance company of Akrosphere Aerial & Circus Arts, returns to Aurora Childrens Playhouse with more riveting fun and high-flying thrills. Children of all ages will be amazed by the museum-inspired art that comes alive on horizontal aerial hoops, crossed wheels and more!

How Shakespeare Won the West

Wednesday, June 20

Appropriate for even the youngest theatergoers, Atlanta Shakespeare Company combines tales from history with the best of the Bard, using live music and puppetry to bring Shakespeares words and characters to life. This 45-minute performance weaves together scenes from Hamlet, Taming of the Shrew, Macbeth and more. This fast-paced, high-energy western is the perfect introduction to Shakespeare and the impact he has had on our world.

Aurora Comedy Nights

Katie Causey will host Aurora Theatres Comedy Nights in June. On select weekends, comedy-lovers can enjoy laughter-filled evenings featuring a full bar (with no standard two drink minimum!), intimate setting and side-splitting fun! For more information, please visit bit.ly/ATComedyNights.

BlackTop Improv

Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9

7:15 and 9:15 p.m.

Tickets $18

Since its start in 1997 in Atlanta, BlackTop Improv Group has become one of the most requested and respected improvisation acts in the country. With quick wit and imagination, they are the only improv troupe in the nation with six internationally known stand-up comedians who tout appearances on BET, HBO and Comedy Central. Performers instantly use suggestions from the crowd to build hilarious scenarios, involving audiences in the creation of every scene. Tried and tested funny time and again, BlackTop Improv is an entertainment favorite for many industry showcases and festivals including the Urban Comedy Festival, Laffapalooza, Learn through Laughter and The Improv in Los Angeles.

Brian Moote

Featuring some of the citys top comedians

Saturday, June 16

7:15 and 9:15 p.m.

Tickets $25

Aurora Theatre welcomes Brian Moote for one-night-only with two special performances. Adult audiences are in for an evening of laughter and fun as some of the citys top comedians join Moote on the Aurora Stge.

The Henry Cho Comedy Tour

Featuring Aaron Weber

Saturday, June 23

7:15 and 9:15 p.m.

Advance Tickets $30

Door Tickets $35

With appearances on NBCs The Tonight Show and Young Comedians Special, Henry Cho is sure to have audiences bent over laughing with his good, clean, versatile fun.

Continuing in June

Lawrenceville Ghost Tours

Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Adults $12, Children $9

Aurora Theatre actors give thrill seekers a fun, chill-down-their-spine scare to the core with this spooky tour around Lawrenceville, featuring real stories and places. Tour begins and ends at Aurora Theatre and runs May through September, with tours continuing every night in October. To purchase tickets online, please visit scarystroll.com or call 678.226.6222.

MAMMA MIA!

Saturday, June 9 through Sunday, June 24 at the Ferst Center for the Arts at Georgia Tech

Tickets $30-$85

A mother, a daughter, three possible dads and a trip down the aisle youll never forget! Mamma Mia! combines the timeless tunes of super group ABBA with a sunny, funny tale that unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, Sophies quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mothers past back into her life for the first time in 20 years. For tickets, please visit: https://tickets.arts.gatech.edu.

For more information or to purchase tickets for events, call the Box Office at 678.226.6222 or visit www.auroratheatre.com.

Facebook Comments