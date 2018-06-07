Video: Assurant Expansion in Gwinnett

Gov. Nathan Deal announced that Assurant, Inc., a global leader in risk management solutions, will create 335 new jobs and invest $2.2 million in...

Gov. Nathan Deal announced that Assurant, Inc., a global leader in risk management solutions, will create 335 new jobs and invest $2.2 million in a technical support center in Duluth.

Georgias top-ranked economic environment and skilled workforce continue to attract industry leaders like Assurant, said Deal. Assurant recognizes the benefits of operating in the No. 1 state for business and will build upon Georgias strategic resources to grow in all areas of technological innovation. With this investment, Assurant will create jobs for Georgia citizens, while further solidifying Georgias reputation as a premier destination for job creators. I appreciate Assurants investment in Duluth and look forward to the companys success here in Georgia.

At the new center, Assurant will provide a variety of self-service diagnostic tools, troubleshooting tips and protection services for smartphones, smart home technology and other connected devices. Newly created jobs will include positions in operations, management and technical training.

Our expansion is a great example of how Assurant continues to invest in providing consumers with the resources they need to take full advantage of emerging technologies in the connected world, said Manny Becerra, president of Assurants Connected Living business. We are excited to continue to grow our presence in Duluth and the greater Atlanta area. The workforce talent in this region positions us well to continue to lead in delivering high-quality experiences for our customers.

Assurant partners with leading companies to protect and support customers major purchases including homes, cars, appliances, mobile devices and funerals.

We are proud to support Assurants continued success and expansion in our community, said Gwinnett County Commission Chair Charlotte Nash. Gwinnetts talented workforce and pro-business climate allow Assurant to continue to provide best in class support to their customers while fulfilling their mission to help people protect what matters most to them.

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Project Manager Randall Toussaint represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Partnership Gwinnett and Georgia Power.

We are thrilled that Assurant has chosen Georgia for their technical support center, said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. The creation of 335 new jobs in Gwinnett County is a testament to our highly-skilled workforce as well as our status as a leader in the global marketplace which has helped us to maintain our No. 1 state for

business honor.

Facebook Comments