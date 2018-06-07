Video: Delicious Craft Cocktails Are Easier Than You Think
The beverage world is getting pretty crafty. Craft beer. Craft bourbon. Craft wine. Even craft cider and craft mead. (Is there any other kind of mead?)
Doubtless these are all fantastic, but what if you want to bring craft to your party in a way that's more flexible, more widely available, and every bit as tasty?
Enter craft sodas like Sipp Sparkling Organics. These beverages can be enjoyed on their own (Sipp is lightly sweetened with agave for a refreshing but not cloyingly sweet experience) or... and here's where we add the party to the craft party... as mixers for an almost endless parade of mixological delights.
Best of all, some of these brands are pretty easy to find. Sipp is available at national retailers like Target, Whole Foods, Amazon, and others.
Here are some sample recipes that demonstrate how you can turn a simple jigger of vodka or tequila into a delectable drink experience. Some are basic, some more complex. But these should get you started thinking about how to turn a perfectly adequate home bar into a perfectly awesome cocktail hour for your family and friends.
Ingredients:
1.5oz tequila
1oz lime juice
4oz Sipp Mojo Berry
Directions:
Add the ingredients in a highball or margarita glass filled with ice cubes. Garnish with a lime wedge or round.
Ingredients
1.5 oz tequila
1 oz lime juice
4 oz Sipp Zesty Orange
lime wedge for garnish
Directions
Add the ingredients in a highball or margarita glass filled with ice cubes. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Ingredients
2 oz vanilla vodka
1 oz pear nectar or juice
Sipp Summer Pear
pear slice or wedge for garnish
Directions
Pour vodka and juice in a glass with ice. Top off with Summer Pear. Stir. Garnish with pear if desired.
Ingredients
2 oz lemon vodka
3 oz Sipp Lemon Flower
splash of lemon juice
Directions
Add all ingredients to a chilled martini glass.
Ingredients
6 blackberries
4 oz pomegranate juice
1 oz lemon juice
1 oz vodka
Sipp Mojo Berry
Directions
Muddle blackberries and place in shaker with ice, juice, and vodka. Shake for 20 seconds, strain into glass and top with Mojo Berry. Garnish with blackberries.
Sparkling White Cranberry Sangria
Ingredients (serves 6-8 cups)
1/4 cup sugar
1 cup white rum
1 cup diced red apple
1 cup diced green apple
1 cup cranberries (fresh or frozen)
1 bottle chilled chardonnay
1 cup chilled white cranberry juice
2 cups Sipp Lemon Flower
Directions
In a large pitcher combine sugar and rum. Stir to dissolve. Add apples, cranberries, chardonnay and white cranberry juice. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight. When ready to serve, add Sipp and stir. Pour into ice-filled glasses and scoop in some of the fruit.
(See some of our other Moscow Mule variations here.)
Ingredients
1/4 cup crushed pineapple
1/2 oz lime juice
1.5 oz vodka
4 oz Sipp Ginger Blossom
pineapple wedge for garnish
Directions
Crush the pineapple in the bottom of a copper mug. Add ice, vodka, lime juice, and Ginger Blossom. Stir gently. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.
Ingredients (makes about 9 cups)
5 cups Orange Juice
2 cups Sipp Lemon Flower
1 1/2 cups Vodka
1/2 cup Maraschino Cherry Juice
1/4 cup fresh Lemon Juice
Garnishes: lemon slices and fresh rosemary sprigs
Directions
Stir together all ingredients; serve over ice. Garnish, if desired.
Ingredients
2 oz. organic cucumber vodka
4-5 leaves of fresh basil
1 oz. fresh lime juice
1 oz. Sipp Ginger Blossom
Directions
In a shaker, muddle basil slightly with a muddling stick. Add ice, vodka and lime juice. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Top with Sipp and garnish with a thin cucumber wheel. Enjoy!
Ingredients
3 oz tequila
2 oz fresh lime juice
1 oz orange blossom honey
1 oz orange liqueur
1 oz Sipp Lemon Flower
Directions
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add tequila, lime juice, honey and orange liqueur. Cover and shake until mixed and chilled, about 30 seconds. Strain margarita into the glass and top with Sipp Lemon Flower. Garnish with a lime slice and enjoy!
Pear Honey Drop from Sipp Eco Beverage Co. on Vimeo.
Directed & Produced by Mark Thompson (www.markphoto.me)
Ingredients
2 oz pear vodka
1 oz lemon Juice
Sipp Summer Pear
lemon twist for garnish
Directions
Pour vodka and lemon juice over ice in a chilled collins glass. Top with Sipp Summer Pear. Stir Well. Garnish with a lemon twist. Enjoy!
Ingredients
2 oz vodka
4 oz pomegranate juice
1 oz fresh lime juice
1/2 oz organic agave nectar
1 oz Sipp Mojo Berry
Directions
In a shaker add ice, vodka, pomegranate and lime juice with agave nectar. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain into a highball glass with ice. Top off with Sipp and garnish with a thin lime wheel.
(See some of our other Moscow Mule variations here.)
Ingredients
2 oz vodka
1/2 oz lime juice
4-6 oz Sipp Ginger Blossom
Directions
Squeeze lime into glass or copper mug and drop in half of the lime. Add ice, then vodka and fill with Sipp Ginger Blossom.
Light & Breezy from Sipp Eco Beverage Co. on Vimeo.
Directed & Produced by Mark Thompson (www.markphoto.me)
Ingredients
2 oz rum
3 oz Sipp Ginger Blossom
lime wedge for garnish
Directions
Add the ingredients in a highball filled with ice cubes. Garnish with the lime wedge.
Lemon Flower Sparkler from Sipp Eco Beverage Co. on Vimeo.
Directed & Produced by Mark Thompson (www.markphoto.me)
Ingredients
3 oz champagne or dry white wine
2 oz elderflower liqueur
Sipp Lemon Flower
Directions
Pour the liqueur and champagne over ice in a chilled collins glass. Top with Sipp Lemon Flower. Stir well. Garnish with a lemon twist.