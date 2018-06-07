Video: Delicious Craft Cocktails Are Easier Than You Think

The beverage world is getting pretty crafty. Craft beer. Craft bourbon. Craft wine. Even craft cider and craft mead. (Is there any other kind...

The beverage world is getting pretty crafty. Craft beer. Craft bourbon. Craft wine. Even craft cider and craft mead. (Is there any other kind of mead?)

Doubtless these are all fantastic, but what if you want to bring craft to your party in a way that's more flexible, more widely available, and every bit as tasty?

Enter craft sodas like Sipp Sparkling Organics. These beverages can be enjoyed on their own (Sipp is lightly sweetened with agave for a refreshing but not cloyingly sweet experience) or... and here's where we add the party to the craft party... as mixers for an almost endless parade of mixological delights.

Best of all, some of these brands are pretty easy to find. Sipp is available at national retailers like Target, Whole Foods, Amazon, and others.

Here are some sample recipes that demonstrate how you can turn a simple jigger of vodka or tequila into a delectable drink experience. Some are basic, some more complex. But these should get you started thinking about how to turn a perfectly adequate home bar into a perfectly awesome cocktail hour for your family and friends.

Blackberry Mint Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5oz tequila

1oz lime juice

4oz Sipp Mojo Berry

Directions:

Add the ingredients in a highball or margarita glass filled with ice cubes. Garnish with a lime wedge or round.

Zesty Orange Margarita

Ingredients

1.5 oz tequila

1 oz lime juice

4 oz Sipp Zesty Orange

lime wedge for garnish

Directions

Add the ingredients in a highball or margarita glass filled with ice cubes. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Pear Vanilla Cocktail

Ingredients

2 oz vanilla vodka

1 oz pear nectar or juice

Sipp Summer Pear

pear slice or wedge for garnish

Directions

Pour vodka and juice in a glass with ice. Top off with Summer Pear. Stir. Garnish with pear if desired.

Lemon Flower Martini

Ingredients

2 oz lemon vodka

3 oz Sipp Lemon Flower

splash of lemon juice

Directions

Add all ingredients to a chilled martini glass.

Pomegranate Mojo Lemondrop

Ingredients

6 blackberries

4 oz pomegranate juice

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz vodka

Sipp Mojo Berry

Directions

Muddle blackberries and place in shaker with ice, juice, and vodka. Shake for 20 seconds, strain into glass and top with Mojo Berry. Garnish with blackberries.

Sparkling White Cranberry Sangria

Ingredients (serves 6-8 cups)

1/4 cup sugar

1 cup white rum

1 cup diced red apple

1 cup diced green apple

1 cup cranberries (fresh or frozen)

1 bottle chilled chardonnay

1 cup chilled white cranberry juice

2 cups Sipp Lemon Flower

Directions

In a large pitcher combine sugar and rum. Stir to dissolve. Add apples, cranberries, chardonnay and white cranberry juice. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight. When ready to serve, add Sipp and stir. Pour into ice-filled glasses and scoop in some of the fruit.

Ginger Pineapple Moscow Mule

(See some of our other Moscow Mule variations here.)

Ingredients

1/4 cup crushed pineapple

1/2 oz lime juice

1.5 oz vodka

4 oz Sipp Ginger Blossom

pineapple wedge for garnish

Directions

Crush the pineapple in the bottom of a copper mug. Add ice, vodka, lime juice, and Ginger Blossom. Stir gently. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

Winter Spritzer Punch

Ingredients (makes about 9 cups)

5 cups Orange Juice

2 cups Sipp Lemon Flower

1 1/2 cups Vodka

1/2 cup Maraschino Cherry Juice

1/4 cup fresh Lemon Juice

Garnishes: lemon slices and fresh rosemary sprigs

Directions

Stir together all ingredients; serve over ice. Garnish, if desired.

Ginger Blossom Gimlet

Ingredients

2 oz. organic cucumber vodka

4-5 leaves of fresh basil

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1 oz. Sipp Ginger Blossom

Directions

In a shaker, muddle basil slightly with a muddling stick. Add ice, vodka and lime juice. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Top with Sipp and garnish with a thin cucumber wheel. Enjoy!

Sipp Perfect Margarita

Ingredients

3 oz tequila

2 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz orange blossom honey

1 oz orange liqueur

1 oz Sipp Lemon Flower

Directions

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add tequila, lime juice, honey and orange liqueur. Cover and shake until mixed and chilled, about 30 seconds. Strain margarita into the glass and top with Sipp Lemon Flower. Garnish with a lime slice and enjoy!

Pear Honey Drop

Pear Honey Drop from Sipp Eco Beverage Co. on Vimeo.

Directed & Produced by Mark Thompson (www.markphoto.me)



Ingredients

2 oz pear vodka

1 oz lemon Juice

Sipp Summer Pear

lemon twist for garnish

Directions

Pour vodka and lemon juice over ice in a chilled collins glass. Top with Sipp Summer Pear. Stir Well. Garnish with a lemon twist. Enjoy!

Posmo Berry Sparkler

Ingredients

2 oz vodka

4 oz pomegranate juice

1 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz organic agave nectar

1 oz Sipp Mojo Berry

Directions

In a shaker add ice, vodka, pomegranate and lime juice with agave nectar. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain into a highball glass with ice. Top off with Sipp and garnish with a thin lime wheel.

Moscow Mule

(See some of our other Moscow Mule variations here.)

Ingredients

2 oz vodka

1/2 oz lime juice

4-6 oz Sipp Ginger Blossom

Directions

Squeeze lime into glass or copper mug and drop in half of the lime. Add ice, then vodka and fill with Sipp Ginger Blossom.

Light & Breezy

Light & Breezy from Sipp Eco Beverage Co. on Vimeo.

Directed & Produced by Mark Thompson (www.markphoto.me)



Ingredients

2 oz rum

3 oz Sipp Ginger Blossom

lime wedge for garnish

Directions

Add the ingredients in a highball filled with ice cubes. Garnish with the lime wedge.

Lemon Flower Sparkler

Lemon Flower Sparkler from Sipp Eco Beverage Co. on Vimeo.

Directed & Produced by Mark Thompson (www.markphoto.me)



Ingredients

3 oz champagne or dry white wine

2 oz elderflower liqueur

Sipp Lemon Flower

Directions

Pour the liqueur and champagne over ice in a chilled collins glass. Top with Sipp Lemon Flower. Stir well. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Facebook Comments