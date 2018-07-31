A Wide Range of Therapy Services at Life Healing Center

Best of Gwinnett winner Life Healing Center boasts and impressive array of services, including but not limited to:

Psychiatry – Inpatient

Our psychiatrists provide inpatient hospitalization care at Ridgeview Institute in Monroe as well as at Eastside Medical Center, South Campus for persons requiring diagnosis and treatment, crisis stabilization, medical adjustment and ECT services.

Psychiatry – Outpatient

Our board certified psychiatrists provide individualized, patient centered care to persons with varying degrees and severity of mental health problems. Our psychiatrists specialize in the diagnosis, treatment, and education of mental health problems which affect functional performance on a short or long term basis.

Follow Up Care

Patients discharged from any hospital may follow up with us on an outpatient basis to continue their care to maintain their functionailty and mental health stability.

Therapy / Counseling

Both are available for patients looking to improve their emotional well-being; develop better coping skills; work on their interpersonal relationships; learn mechanisms to deal with stress, or just talk it out. We also have a Play Therapist on staff for ages 3+

Play Therapy

Playtime can be used for children to connect, learn, provide reassurance, calm anxiety and improve self esteem and therefore has been shown to help children and adolescents with social integration, growth and development, emotional modulation and trauma resolution. For ages 3 – 12 years.

Psychological Testing

We currently offer psych testing for ages 6+ for ADHD, Personality testing, MMPI, and MCMI.

