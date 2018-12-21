C-Hill Dance Department Pays Homage to the 90’s

This October, the Collins Hill dance program put on a 90’s themed show in honor of the school’s 25th anniversary. The show included 90’s inspired music, dances, and even performances from chorus members.

They opened strong with a dance to Madonna’s Vogue. They continued on, tackling styles such as lyrical, hip-hop, and modern. With so many different music genres and dance styles, there was something in the show for everybody. With each dance came another outfit change; there was much coordination needed to pull off these quick changes.

Dance student, Maya Chestnut said, “The hardest part of the show was making sure everyone was in the right place at the right time. It wasn’t easy, but we all had a ton of fun.”

Their wide smiles and high energy made it clear that they enjoyed performing just as much as the audience enjoyed watching them. The large crowd that came out to support the dance program was very vocal. tudents shouted encouraging words as they watched their friends on stage and cheered at the numerous back handsprings and impressive turns. The interaction between the audience and the performers made for an exciting show.

My favorite performance was the closing hip-hop number featuring students dressed in streetwear and interweaving popular dances from present day and the past. The dance was one of their best and displayed the genuine talent of each of the students.

The dance department put on a phenomenal performance, and I can’t wait to see what they will do next.