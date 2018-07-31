Car Safety Checklists Courtesy of Brauns Law

Keeping You & Your Family Safe on the Road

We do what we can to be safe and avoid accidents. We buckle up, we put our kids in car seats, we follow traffic rules, we don’t drink and drive, just to mention a few. Here are

four more things you can do to be a better driver.

1. Make sure your vehicle is in good driving condition. Keep up on car maintenance. It is important to make sure the brakes and tires are always ready for the road and your engine is maintained. If you’re considering buying a new vehicle, look for accident avoidance devices and built in rear cameras.

2. Make sure YOU are in good driving condition. Be sure to have regular eye exams and physicals. Healthy people are generally able to think better, quicker, and react faster. It is also important that you are not taking any medications that can impair driving.

3. Avoid distractions. All focus must be on driving when you’re behind the wheel. Don’t text while driving. The impairment caused by doing so can be more dangerous than drunk driving. If there are kids in the car, have their snacks and toys ready and within their reach, not yours, so you can keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road.

4. Be a defensive driver. Keep an eye out for what others are doing. When the light turns green at an intersection, look in all directions before you go, as someone could blow through a red light. Maintain a safe distance between you and the car in front of you. You’ll have more reaction time if the person hits their brakes thus avoiding a rear-end collision.

It’s up to each of us to be safe and smart on the road. Despite our safety efforts, an accident caused by the negligence of others could happen. Be prepared in the event that happens by keeping his accident checklist in your glove compartment. For additional copies, please go to www.BraunsLaw.com/accidentchecklist

.

CAR ACCIDENT CHECKLIST

HOW TO HANDLE THE AFTERMATH OF A CAR ACCIDENT AT THE SCENE

1. Move your car out of traffic, if you can.

2. Call 911 to report the accident.

3. Discuss the car accident only with the police & insurance company. Do not discuss who is at fault. Limit your discussion with parties involved.

4. Do not disclose your policy details. Only share the company name and policy number.

5. Be sure to get the following information from the other driver. You may share the same information with them.

Name, address, & phone number

Driver’s license number

Insurance company name & policy number

License plate number & state

Year, make, & model of car

Passenger names

6. Get names & contact information of any witnesses.

7. Take pictures of accident scene & damage to cars.

8. Do not leave the scene until the police files a report! Get the police report number.

9. Go to the ER if needed.

10. First call Brauns Law. Then call your insurance company to report the accident.

Brauns Law

braunslaw.com

404-341-4263